DPWH-BDEO tackles
plans after wrath of typhoon Urduja
By
CHELSEA QUIJANO-SALLOMAN
December 21, 2017
NAVAL, Biliran –
The Department of Public Works and Highways Biliran District
Engineering Office (DPWH-BDEO) lead by Engr. David P. Adongay, Jr.,
District Engineer conducted a coordination meeting with technical
personnel on December 19, 2017.
According to Engr. Adongay,
the meeting aims to solicit different ideas in order to look for the
best solutions to make the roads passable to the public.
Through a report
presentation of Engr. Neo Jay Cagabhion, DPWH-BDEO identified
several damages on the national roads, bridges, flood controls,
slope protections and other public infrastructure projects in the
entire province.
Engr. Adongay suggested to
prioritize first the repair of its national roads and bridges to
make it passable to traffic. He also instructed the technical
personnel to form a committee that will focus and report on the
status of these projects from time to time.
Engr. Glenda G. Dagalea,
Chief of Maintenance Section reported that some roads have already
been opened to traffic after clearing operations. She also reported
that there are still on-going clearing operations to make all roads
passable as soon as possible.
Backfilling and embankment
is also on-going on Caray-caray Bridge to serve as a temporary
passage for the public. However, there was still no action taken for
Catmon Bridge because Caray-caray Bridge is unpassable which the
only route in going to Catmon Bridge.
In a report made by Engr.
Rosario b. Rosete, Chief of the Planning and Design Section, both
approaches of the Catmon Bridge were washed out after the continuous
heavy rains on December 16-17. Biliran DEO proposed to construct a
temporary bridge made of coco trunks for pedestrian only.
Caray-Caray Bridge is an
essential bridge because it is the only access in going to the
mainland of Leyte. The public is advised to use the alternate route,
Naval-Almeria-Kawayan-Culaba-Caibiran-Cabucgayan-Biliran and vice
versa.
Engr. Adongay also
commented on the DPWH Secretary Mark Villar’s statement during the
secretary’s visit on December 18 to rehabilitate the Caray-caray
Bridge in 30 days.
“Mahirap yan pero with
your cooperation and with your help, kaya natin yan,” said Adongay.
DPWH-BDEO is now preparing
for the request of the calamity fund to be used to rehabilitate the
damaged infrastructure facilities in Biliran.