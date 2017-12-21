|
Conduct
of IMO Model Course 3.12 (Assessment, Examination and
Certification of Seafarers) held at NMP Training Complex,
Cabalawan, Tacloban City.
NMP achieved its
target on training 10,000 seafarers/trainees
Press Release
December 21, 2017
TACLOBAN CITY – The
National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP), a government maritime training
and research center and an attached agency of the Department of
Labor and Employment (DOLE) achieved its annual target in training
ten thousand (10,000) trainees as stated under its commitment on the
Office Performance Commitment Review (OPCR) as part of the agency’s
major deliverable for the calendar year 2017.
This entail significance
of the agency in line with the Maritime Education and Training (MET)
and the relevance of its training programs to answer the demand of
the ever growing maritime manpower of the country.
As of to date, the total
number of trainees trained is 10,231 composed of trainees who are
either aspirants to become seafarers, active seafarers, maritime
instructors and assessors and/or other allied personnel in the
maritime industry. This means an accomplishment of 102.31% of the
10,000 target trainees to be trained for the year. While there is
still an ongoing training that will add up to the existing number of
trainees certificated.
As part of the NMP’s
commitment to prompt service, 100% of trainees received their
certificates within 2 weeks from the successful completion of all
courses requirements. Likewise, 99.55% of the respondent-trainees
rated the NMP trainings as good or better. These figures reflect the
NMP’s untiring endeavors to ensure the quality of its training
offerings.
Additional STCW courses
are now on the process of MARINA accreditation and will soon be
offered on the 2nd quarter of next year. This would mean an
additional enrollees to be trained and certificated by end of next
year.
Meanwhile, NMP continues
to upgrade its facilities and provide maritime trainings required
pursuant to the Standards of Training, Certification, and
Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW) Convention as amended in 2010
including value-adding courses towards improving the qualifications
of Filipino seafarers for their employment acceptability and
enhanced competitiveness. It also regularly conducts maritime
studies to come up with policies for the improvement of the manpower
sector of the industry.
Those interested to take
NMP training programs may visit the NMP website www.nmp.gov.ph and
its Facebook page (www.facebook.com/nmptrainingcenter) where all
related information on NMP trainings are available.