

Conduct of IMO Model Course 3.12 (Assessment, Examination and Certification of Seafarers) held at NMP Training Complex, Cabalawan, Tacloban City.

NMP achieved its target on training 10,000 seafarers/trainees

December 21, 2017

TACLOBAN CITY – The National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP), a government maritime training and research center and an attached agency of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) achieved its annual target in training ten thousand (10,000) trainees as stated under its commitment on the Office Performance Commitment Review (OPCR) as part of the agency’s major deliverable for the calendar year 2017.

This entail significance of the agency in line with the Maritime Education and Training (MET) and the relevance of its training programs to answer the demand of the ever growing maritime manpower of the country.

As of to date, the total number of trainees trained is 10,231 composed of trainees who are either aspirants to become seafarers, active seafarers, maritime instructors and assessors and/or other allied personnel in the maritime industry. This means an accomplishment of 102.31% of the 10,000 target trainees to be trained for the year. While there is still an ongoing training that will add up to the existing number of trainees certificated.

As part of the NMP’s commitment to prompt service, 100% of trainees received their certificates within 2 weeks from the successful completion of all courses requirements. Likewise, 99.55% of the respondent-trainees rated the NMP trainings as good or better. These figures reflect the NMP’s untiring endeavors to ensure the quality of its training offerings.

Additional STCW courses are now on the process of MARINA accreditation and will soon be offered on the 2nd quarter of next year. This would mean an additional enrollees to be trained and certificated by end of next year.

Meanwhile, NMP continues to upgrade its facilities and provide maritime trainings required pursuant to the Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW) Convention as amended in 2010 including value-adding courses towards improving the qualifications of Filipino seafarers for their employment acceptability and enhanced competitiveness. It also regularly conducts maritime studies to come up with policies for the improvement of the manpower sector of the industry.