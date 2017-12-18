DILG designates
new Federalism campaign administrator
Press Release
December 18, 2017
QUEZON CITY –
Responding to the directive of President Rodrigo Duterte to be more
aggressive in its public campaign advocating a federal system of
government, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG)
Officer-in-Charge Catalino S. Cuy has designated a new administrator
of the department’s Federalism and Constitutional Reform program.
Assistant Secretary
Jonathan Malaya, formerly Executive Director of the PDP Laban
Federalism Institute, has been designated the campaign’s new
administrator replacing Asst. Secretary Epimaco Densing III. Malaya
was a former Assistant Secretary of the Department of Education and
of the Office of the President prior to joining the DILG.
Cuy says Malaya’s vast
experience as executive director of the federalism institute, as
government official, and his wide network in the academe and other
sectors would enable the DILG to propel the federalism campaign to
the grassroots level.
“As directed by President
Duterte, the DILG needs to let the local governments and the
ordinary people appreciate and understand how federalism will be
able to change the course of our country and lead it towards
development. And with Asec Malaya at the helm of the campaign, I am
confident that we can make this happen,” he says.
For his part, Malaya says
that starting 2018, the DILG will undertake a coordinated effort
with other national government agencies and work with the
Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) to ensure that
the entire government bureaucracy is part of the campaign.
“We have to have one voice
and one messaging in the federalism campaign, otherwise, we would
not be able to bring our message across to our countrymen on how a
shift to federalism would impact on our country and our lives,” he
says.
Malaya says that the DILG
will also be working closely with the Senate and the House of
Representatives in 2018. Recently, the lower house began plenary
debates on a joint resolution calling for a Constituent Assembly to
propose amendments to the Constitution.
In a speech during the PDP
Laban’s Christmas Benefit Dinner for Marawi, Duterte urged members
of Congress who are his party-mates to unite behind his proposal to
amend the Constitution to address the Mindanao problem and to spur
economic development across the country.
The DILG will also reach
out to the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster sa Pilipinas (KBP) and the
mass media to be able to explain to the public the benefits of
federalism.
Malaya says the DILG will
also begin consultations with the various local government leagues
to make the campaign more inclusive and to make the shift to a
federal system address the needs of local governments across the
country.
As Executive Director of
the Federalism Institute of the ruling party, Malaya spearheaded
efforts in the development of the PDP Laban Model of Philippine
Federalism 1.0 together with the Federalism Study Group composed of
Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel, Dr. Eduardo Araral, Dr.
Julio Teehankee, Prof. Mon Casiple, Prof. Edmund Tayao, Dr. Romulo
Miral, Atty. Al Oxales, Atty. Benedicto Bacani, and Dr. Alex
Brillantes, among others.
“The work of the
Federalism Study Group is a collaborative effort of many minds who
studied and researched extensively and got in touch with federalism
experts from other countries on a federalism model suited for the
Philippines. We can use it as a guide to develop and agree on what
track we will take in the course of our federalism journey,” says
Malaya.