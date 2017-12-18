15.6 million
informal workers to be hit by TRAIN
By
ALU-TUCP
December 18, 2017
QUEZON CITY – Not
covered by labor standards and without social protection benefits,
around 15.6 million most vulnerable underground economy workers will
suffer more once the tax reform package Tax Reform for Acceleration
and Inclusion (TRAIN) is approved and implemented by 2018, said
workers’ group Associated Labor Unions-Trade Union Congress of the
Philippines (ALU-TUCP).
“Informal sector workers
working in the informal economy will be ran over by the TRAIN.
Getting no direct benefits from the tax reform package, these
underground economy workers will fall further way below the poverty.
Many forms of poverty will manifest because of widening poverty
created anew by this TRAIN,” said ALU-TUCP spokesperson Alan
Tanjusay.
Informal economy workers
are those independent, self-employed, small-scale producers and
distributors of goods and services. These are comprised of jeepney
drivers, tricycle drivers, pedicab drivers, taxi drivers, all kinds
of vendors, sales attendants, barbers, cooks, waiters, dishwashers
in carinderias and canteens, tailors, sewers, porters, and street
sweepers.
Though the TRAIN widened
the base of those exempt from income tax from minimum wage earners
to mid-level wage earners by exempting those employees getting
P250,000 a year or P21,000 a month and raised taxable bonuses from
P82,000 to P90,000, these cannot mitigate the impact of TRAIN on the
underground workers.
“Underground economy
workers will be impacted by the rise in prices of commodities and in
increase in the cost of services caused specifically by the TRAIN’s
excise tax on fuel, sweetened beverages, and coal,” Tanjusay said.
Informal economy workers
are not covered by labor laws and standards. They have no Social
Security System (SSS), Philhealth and Pag-ibig to help them in time
of their need.
“The TRAIN has no policy
or program for them. We urge government to improve its social safety
net protection to underground economy workers to save them further
from falling deep into extreme poverty. This is the only way we can
protect them,” he added.