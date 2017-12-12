|
Road
Widening along Manguinoo Seaport, Brgy. Manguinoo, Calbayog
City.
P40 million road
project completed
By
JASON T. DE LOS ANGELES
December 12, 2017
CALBAYOG CITY –
Samar First District Engineering Office completes the construction
of widening/upgrading of access road project leading to Brgy.
Manguinoo Seaport to Calbayog Airport, which covers ten barangays
along national road.
The project covers the
construction of 15 kilometers widening/upgrading of access road in
Brgy. Trinidad, Brgy. Cagsalaosao, Brgy. Lonoy, Brgy.Amampacang,
Brgy. Tinambacan, Brgy. Malopalo, Brgy. Malajog, Brgy. Marcatubig,
Brgy.Bantian, and Brgy. Manguinoo.
This project will greatly
benefit the motorists by reducing their travel time. Tourists, who
are visiting the city for a short stop-over, can easily move from
seaport to airport.
Calbayog City has long
envisioned to be a center of commerce, trade, and industry in the
province of Samar thus this project’s completion will provide easy
transport of goods to nearby barangays.
According to Project
Engineer Rogelio O. Bonoan, the project is under contract with CDU
Construction with an appropriation of P40 million from the CY 2016
Regular Infra Fund.
|
Road
widening along Calbayog Airport, Brgy. Trinidad, Calbayog
City.