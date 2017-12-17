Army disaster responders fired upon by terrorist NPAs

By DPAO, 8ID PA

December 17, 2017

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 20th Infantry (We Lead) Battalion, 8th Infantry Division, Philippine Army, while conducting Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Response (HADR) and moving towards Brgy. Hinagonoyan,Catubig, Northern Samar were fired upon by more or less 50 terrorist NPAs at 3:20 p.m. yesterday December 16, 2017.

The firefight lasted for an hour which resulted to the wounding of two government troops namely, Corporal Yzazel M Laure and Private First Class Ronald L Gomez.

The troops were in the area to conduct HADR operation to help people who are in need during and after the onslaught of Typhoon “Urduja”.

Maj. Gen. Raul M Farnacio, Commander, 8ID condemns in strongest possible terms the deliberate attack of the NPAs against government troops who are in the middle of humanitarian and disaster response operation. “This recent attack on our soldiers who are responding to the needs of the communities affected by the typhoon is another testament that the NPAs have no regards on the welfare of the people who are already suffering from a disaster,” Farnacio said.