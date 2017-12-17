Army disaster
responders fired upon by terrorist NPAs
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
December 17, 2017
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 20th Infantry (We Lead) Battalion, 8th Infantry
Division, Philippine Army, while conducting Humanitarian Assistance
Disaster Response (HADR) and moving towards Brgy.
Hinagonoyan,Catubig, Northern Samar were fired upon by more or less
50 terrorist NPAs at 3:20 p.m. yesterday December 16, 2017.
The firefight lasted for
an hour which resulted to the wounding of two government troops
namely, Corporal Yzazel M Laure and Private First Class Ronald L
Gomez.
The troops were in the
area to conduct HADR operation to help people who are in need during
and after the onslaught of Typhoon “Urduja”.
Maj. Gen. Raul M Farnacio,
Commander, 8ID condemns in strongest possible terms the deliberate
attack of the NPAs against government troops who are in the middle
of humanitarian and disaster response operation. “This recent attack
on our soldiers who are responding to the needs of the communities
affected by the typhoon is another testament that the NPAs have no
regards on the welfare of the people who are already suffering from
a disaster,” Farnacio said.
“The 8ID will remain
steadfast in helping communities in times of calamities through HADR
despite the atrocity inflicted by the terrorist NPAs,” he added.