Give without
expecting any return
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
December 16, 2017
THIS is how we should give
if we want to follow the example of Christ. We have to give to
others not only things but also our own selves without expecting any
recognition nor any reward.
This was clearly taught by
Christ when he said that when we hold a banquet, we should not
invite those who can invite us in return, but rather those – “the
poor, the crippled, the lame, the blind” – who are unable to invite
us in return. (cfr Lk 14,12-14)
“Blessed indeed will you
be because of their inability to repay you,” he said, “for you will
be repaid at the resurrection of the righteous.” (cfr Lk 14,12-14)
Let’s always keep these words of Christ that assure us of what we
are going to receive in heaven if we are generous with others here
on earth.
We have to make an effort,
always asking, of course, for the grace of God first of all, so that
we can learn to assume this attitude with respect to our
self-giving. In the end, this will make us to be like Christ who
gave himself totally to us, including giving his life for our sins.
Let’s remember what he
told his disciples: “Freely you have received, freely you have to
give.” (Mt 10,8) Gratuitousness should characterize our self-giving
to God and to others, just as gratuitousness characterizes God’s
love for us. Such gratuitousness will gain us much more than what we
give away.
In this regard, we have to
do some continuing battle against our unavoidable tendency to be
calculating in our self-giving. Not only do we have to contend with
our personal weaknesses in this regard. We also have to contend with
a tremendous cultural environment, so prevalent these days, that not
only is not conducive to this attitude of Christian generosity but
is also hostile to it.
We constantly have to
rectify our intentions when we have to give to others – be it
things, a service, or matter of attention and affection. This is
especially so when our giving is for God. Let’s never forget that
God cannot be outdone in generosity.
Remember that episode of
the couple Ananias and Sapphira as recorded in the Acts of the
Apostles. (cfr 5,1-11) They sold a piece of property, but instead of
giving the whole proceeds to the apostles, they gave only a part and
kept the rest, lying to the Holy Spirit in the process. For this,
they met sudden death.
We should see to it that
our gestures of self-giving is whole-hearted and is inspired by true
love that can only come from the love of God for us. We have to
avoid playing games in this regard, for God knows everything and
would deal with us the way we deserve.
We have to learn to be
truly generous, neither counting the cost nor expecting any return.
This obviously is not easy to do, given our wounded human condition.
But if we always go to Christ to get inspired by his example and to
ask for his grace, we can do it. The impossible becomes possible!
Everyday, we have to find
opportunities to practice and grow in this virtue of generosity,
always aware that Christ is always with us and is showing us the way
and how to behave and react to any situation we find ourselves in.
So when we find ourselves
in some difficulties or are hounded by temptations, let’s never
delay in going immediately to him to ask for help and guidance.