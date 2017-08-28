DPWH-BDEO
engineers attended 2017 REAP national convention
By
MARK JOHN MORILLO
August 28, 2017
NAVAL, Biliran –
DPWH-Biliran DEO Civil Engineers attended the 2017 Road Engineering
Association of the Philippines (REAP) national convention held on
July 19-21, 2017 at Marriott Grand Ballroom, Pasay City, Manila with
the Theme: “Innovative Technologies For Safer Roads”.
Biliran DEO delegation was
headed by District Engineer David P. Adongay, Jr., together with
Engr. Rosario B. Rosete -Planning & Design Section Chief, Engr.
Dydina G. Velarde, Engr. Supremo Victor D. Sabitsana, Engr. Diolito
S. Aberion, Engr. Jeorge S. Malaque and Engr. Mark John G. Morillo.
The said convention was also participated by all road construction
engineers nationwide.
2017 REAP gathering was
started by a golf tournament at Villamor Golf Club, Villamor Air
Base, Pasay City, followed by 12th Young Engineers Professional
Meeting in the afternoon and a welcome dinner at Marriott Grand
Ballroom A.
The formal opening of the
REAP Convention happened on the second day by Engr. Willy T. Go,
REAP National 1st Vice-President & Convention Chairman,
acknowledgement of guests and participants, welcome remarks by the
representative of Pasay City Mayor Antonino Calixto, and the opening
remarks of Engr. Romeo S. Momo - REAP, National President.
DPWH Secretary Mark Villar,
the Guest of Honor, expressed his gratitude to the dedication and
contribution of road engineers in the realization of national
development objectives of this administration in lined with the
mission and vision of the department.
Technical session was
conducted on the second day of the event. Relevant topics were
discussed which is timely significant in the construction of modern
road infrastructures. The first technical speaker was Engr. Medmier
G. Malig, Director, DPWH-Bureau of Quality and Safety. She tackled
the Road Safety Innovations of the DPWH by presenting the current
state of Road Safety in terms of Population, Road Traffic Deaths &
Registered Motorized Vehicles by Country Income Status and in the
Philippines in present setting, and the DPWH Road Safety strategy in
order to provide a safer road infrastructures.
Dr. Yutaka Nakamura, from
the Institute of Technology, Shimizu Corporation discussed the
“Recent Earthquake-Proof Building Design in Japan”. He shared
vibrant technologies and innovation in order to come up with a more
earthquake resilient infrastructures such as bridges and high-rise
buildings. He presented the recent earthquake proof building designs
in Japan in terms of Earthquake Risks, Seismic Isolation Method, and
Response Control Method and the creation of Business Continuity Plan
that will help ensure that business processes can continue during a
time of emergency or disaster.
Dr. Takashi Kawata -
Director, Civil Engineering Technology Division, Shimizu Corporation
shared the Japanese Tunneling Technology by discussing the Current
status of road tunnels in Japan, rough benefit estimation for tunnel
construction, and the different tunnels constructed by Shimizu
Corporation in Japan and to other countries in Asia.
Mr. Albert K.L. Lim also
tackled “Geo Tube Containment Dyke for Coastal Highway Land
Reclamation & Flood Control Mitigation”. He discussed the different
construction of flood control and dams using geotextile technology.
Mr. Dennis Alexander Gross also presented various technology
innovations in the construction of slope protection structures.
Mr. Raymond A. Eugenio
discussed “Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Sheet Piling”. He explained the
objectives of Pietrucha Manufacturing Philippines Inc. (PMPI),
Parameters of PVC Profile GW 458/10.4 vs. Type II Steel Sheet Pile (SSP),
Product Applications and Advantages, Installation Methodology and
the completed projects using PVC sheet piles. A fellowship dinner
ended the second day roll of activities.
A Business Forum was
conducted on the last day at the same time the REAP National
Election of Officers & Directors for CY 2017-2019 was held on
another Hall of the venue. The convention was ended right after the
5TH REAAA Business Forum.