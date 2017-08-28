DPWH-BDEO engineers attended 2017 REAP national convention

By MARK JOHN MORILLO

August 28, 2017

NAVAL, Biliran – DPWH-Biliran DEO Civil Engineers attended the 2017 Road Engineering Association of the Philippines (REAP) national convention held on July 19-21, 2017 at Marriott Grand Ballroom, Pasay City, Manila with the Theme: “Innovative Technologies For Safer Roads”.

Biliran DEO delegation was headed by District Engineer David P. Adongay, Jr., together with Engr. Rosario B. Rosete -Planning & Design Section Chief, Engr. Dydina G. Velarde, Engr. Supremo Victor D. Sabitsana, Engr. Diolito S. Aberion, Engr. Jeorge S. Malaque and Engr. Mark John G. Morillo. The said convention was also participated by all road construction engineers nationwide.

2017 REAP gathering was started by a golf tournament at Villamor Golf Club, Villamor Air Base, Pasay City, followed by 12th Young Engineers Professional Meeting in the afternoon and a welcome dinner at Marriott Grand Ballroom A.

The formal opening of the REAP Convention happened on the second day by Engr. Willy T. Go, REAP National 1st Vice-President & Convention Chairman, acknowledgement of guests and participants, welcome remarks by the representative of Pasay City Mayor Antonino Calixto, and the opening remarks of Engr. Romeo S. Momo - REAP, National President.

DPWH Secretary Mark Villar, the Guest of Honor, expressed his gratitude to the dedication and contribution of road engineers in the realization of national development objectives of this administration in lined with the mission and vision of the department.

Technical session was conducted on the second day of the event. Relevant topics were discussed which is timely significant in the construction of modern road infrastructures. The first technical speaker was Engr. Medmier G. Malig, Director, DPWH-Bureau of Quality and Safety. She tackled the Road Safety Innovations of the DPWH by presenting the current state of Road Safety in terms of Population, Road Traffic Deaths & Registered Motorized Vehicles by Country Income Status and in the Philippines in present setting, and the DPWH Road Safety strategy in order to provide a safer road infrastructures.

Dr. Yutaka Nakamura, from the Institute of Technology, Shimizu Corporation discussed the “Recent Earthquake-Proof Building Design in Japan”. He shared vibrant technologies and innovation in order to come up with a more earthquake resilient infrastructures such as bridges and high-rise buildings. He presented the recent earthquake proof building designs in Japan in terms of Earthquake Risks, Seismic Isolation Method, and Response Control Method and the creation of Business Continuity Plan that will help ensure that business processes can continue during a time of emergency or disaster.

Dr. Takashi Kawata - Director, Civil Engineering Technology Division, Shimizu Corporation shared the Japanese Tunneling Technology by discussing the Current status of road tunnels in Japan, rough benefit estimation for tunnel construction, and the different tunnels constructed by Shimizu Corporation in Japan and to other countries in Asia.

Mr. Albert K.L. Lim also tackled “Geo Tube Containment Dyke for Coastal Highway Land Reclamation & Flood Control Mitigation”. He discussed the different construction of flood control and dams using geotextile technology. Mr. Dennis Alexander Gross also presented various technology innovations in the construction of slope protection structures.

Mr. Raymond A. Eugenio discussed “Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Sheet Piling”. He explained the objectives of Pietrucha Manufacturing Philippines Inc. (PMPI), Parameters of PVC Profile GW 458/10.4 vs. Type II Steel Sheet Pile (SSP), Product Applications and Advantages, Installation Methodology and the completed projects using PVC sheet piles. A fellowship dinner ended the second day roll of activities.