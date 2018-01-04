2 communist terrorists killed, 2 high powered firearms recovered in Baybay City

By DPAO, 8ID PA

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – Two communist terrorists (CTs) were killed after an hour of firefight with joint elements of Charlie Company and Scout Platoon of 78th Infantry (Warrior) Battalion, Philippine Army at Barangay Hilapnitan, Baybay City, Leyte at around 10:45 a.m. on January 4, 2018.

In a report from Lt. Col. Danilo I. Dupiag, Commanding Officer of the 78IB stated that his troops acted on the earlier report by the residents of the barangay on the presence of an armed group conducting extortion activities at the said vicinity when they chanced upon more or less 18 communist terrorists. This resulted to the recovery of two dead bodies of the enemy, one M16 rifle, and one M653 rifle.

Maj. Gen. Raul M. Farnacio AFP, Commander, 8ID lauded the troops for a job well-done and urged them to hunt NPA members harassing civilian communities thru armed threats and deceptions.

To the communist terrorists, “armed struggle has only brought suffering, death and misery to our people, there are many ways to solve our problems and fighting is not one of the solutions,” Maj. Gen. Farnacio said.