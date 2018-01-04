2 communist
terrorists killed, 2 high powered firearms recovered in Baybay City
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
January 4, 2018
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – Two communist terrorists (CTs) were killed after an hour
of firefight with joint elements of Charlie Company and Scout
Platoon of 78th Infantry (Warrior) Battalion, Philippine Army at
Barangay Hilapnitan, Baybay City, Leyte at around 10:45 a.m. on
January 4, 2018.
In a report from Lt. Col.
Danilo I. Dupiag, Commanding Officer of the 78IB stated that his
troops acted on the earlier report by the residents of the barangay
on the presence of an armed group conducting extortion activities at
the said vicinity when they chanced upon more or less 18 communist
terrorists. This resulted to the recovery of two dead bodies of the
enemy, one M16 rifle, and one M653 rifle.
Maj. Gen. Raul M. Farnacio
AFP, Commander, 8ID lauded the troops for a job well-done and urged
them to hunt NPA members harassing civilian communities thru armed
threats and deceptions.
To the communist
terrorists, “armed struggle has only brought suffering, death and
misery to our people, there are many ways to solve our problems and
fighting is not one of the solutions,” Maj. Gen. Farnacio said.
“Take advantage of the
government’s integration program. It will provide you with an
opportunity to return back to your families and communities and
together we shall solve our problems the peaceful way,” Farnacio
added.