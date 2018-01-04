|
Approx.
582 cu. m. of rock fall along Calbayog-Allen Road, KO705+500
- KO705+520 Brgy. Cagnipa, Tinambacan District, Calbayog
City.
Agaton’s heavy
rains result to rock fall
By
MAE ANGELICA R. COMOTA
January 4, 2018
CALBAYOG CITY – The
Calbayog-Allen Route going through Brgy. Cagnipa, Tinambacan
District, Calbayog City suffered another rock fall brought about by
the continuous heavy rains of tropical depression Agaton.
The rock fall happened
around two (2) in the morning of January 3, 2018 rendering the whole
road unpassable to all types of vehicles. Fortunately, no one was
harmed. However, one (1) SAMELCO light post and an uninhabited house
made of light materials were not spared from the falling rocks.
Maintenance Point Person (MPP)
Ronalie Pelotos and her team arrived at 3:00AM to begin clearing
operations. Warning signs were installed and traffic advisories were
posted to redirect traffic to the Calbayog-Catarman Road.
Approximately 582 cubic
meters of rocks were detached from the mountain slope, leaving
behind rocks that may result to another road slope disaster.
Assistant District Engineer Denis Cagomoc, who arrived in the area
at 9:00AM, assured the residents of Brgy. Cagnipa that DPWH Samar
First will put into action the necessary precautions to prevent
another disaster.
As of January 3, 2018
5:00PM, one lane is passable to all types of vehicles and clearing
operations in the area are still ongoing.