Calbayog rock falls
Approx. 582 cu. m. of rock fall along Calbayog-Allen Road, KO705+500 - KO705+520 Brgy. Cagnipa, Tinambacan District, Calbayog City.

Agaton’s heavy rains result to rock fall

By MAE ANGELICA R. COMOTA
January 4, 2018

CALBAYOG CITY – The Calbayog-Allen Route going through Brgy. Cagnipa, Tinambacan District, Calbayog City suffered another rock fall brought about by the continuous heavy rains of tropical depression Agaton.

The rock fall happened around two (2) in the morning of January 3, 2018 rendering the whole road unpassable to all types of vehicles. Fortunately, no one was harmed. However, one (1) SAMELCO light post and an uninhabited house made of light materials were not spared from the falling rocks.

Maintenance Point Person (MPP) Ronalie Pelotos and her team arrived at 3:00AM to begin clearing operations. Warning signs were installed and traffic advisories were posted to redirect traffic to the Calbayog-Catarman Road.

Approximately 582 cubic meters of rocks were detached from the mountain slope, leaving behind rocks that may result to another road slope disaster. Assistant District Engineer Denis Cagomoc, who arrived in the area at 9:00AM, assured the residents of Brgy. Cagnipa that DPWH Samar First will put into action the necessary precautions to prevent another disaster.

As of January 3, 2018 5:00PM, one lane is passable to all types of vehicles and clearing operations in the area are still ongoing.

 

 