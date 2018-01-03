The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

Chinese vessel Jim Ming No. 16
The Chinese-registered cargo vessel “Jim Ming No. 16” with 9-crew on board made an emergency anchorage off the coast of Brgy. Pinadurogan, Pambujan, Northern Samar on January 2, 2018 due to strong waves brought by tropical depression Agaton.

Chinese cargo ship sends distress call in Northern Samar

By DPAO, 8ID PA
January 3, 2018

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – A Chinese-registered cargo vessel marked “Jim Ming No. 16” with nine crews on board made an emergency anchorage approximately 300 meters from the shoreline of Barangay Pinadurogan, Pambujan, Northern Samar on January 2, 2018 due to strong waves brought by Tropical Depression “Agaton.”

The distress call was received by the Pambujan Municipal Police Station at 12:30 p.m.

The 803rd Infantry (Peacemaker) Brigade, Philippine Army in coordination with Philippine Coast Guard Northern Samar sought the availability of a bigger seacraft to rescue the nine crew members and established an Incident Command Post (ICP) in coordination with the local chief executive to supervise the conduct of the rescue operations.

At that same day, personnel from 20th Infantry Battalion conducted rescue operation with one rubber boat from Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) Northern Samar which is operated by personnel from Coast Guard Laoang Northern Samar. Four crew members were rescued immediately while the rest followed.

Upon the instruction of Maj. Gen. Raul M. Farnacio AFP, 8ID Commander, Brig. Gen. Cesar M. Idio AFP, the Assistant Division Commander coordinated with Commander, Naval Force Central for naval support, considering that the Chinese cargo vessel is carrying oil to prevent major oil spill that will affect the marine ecosystem and livelihood of the coastal communities in the said areas.

 

 