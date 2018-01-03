|
Chinese cargo
ship sends distress call in Northern Samar
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
January 3, 2018
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – A Chinese-registered cargo vessel marked “Jim Ming No.
16” with nine crews on board made an emergency anchorage
approximately 300 meters from the shoreline of Barangay Pinadurogan,
Pambujan, Northern Samar on January 2, 2018 due to strong waves
brought by Tropical Depression “Agaton.”
The distress call was
received by the Pambujan Municipal Police Station at 12:30 p.m.
The 803rd Infantry
(Peacemaker) Brigade, Philippine Army in coordination with
Philippine Coast Guard Northern Samar sought the availability of a
bigger seacraft to rescue the nine crew members and established an
Incident Command Post (ICP) in coordination with the local chief
executive to supervise the conduct of the rescue operations.
At that same day,
personnel from 20th Infantry Battalion conducted rescue operation
with one rubber boat from Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction
Management Office (PDRRMO) Northern Samar which is operated by
personnel from Coast Guard Laoang Northern Samar. Four crew members
were rescued immediately while the rest followed.
Upon the instruction of
Maj. Gen. Raul M. Farnacio AFP, 8ID Commander, Brig. Gen. Cesar M.
Idio AFP, the Assistant Division Commander coordinated with
Commander, Naval Force Central for naval support, considering that
the Chinese cargo vessel is carrying oil to prevent major oil spill
that will affect the marine ecosystem and livelihood of the coastal
communities in the said areas.