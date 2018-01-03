

The Chinese-registered cargo vessel “Jim Ming No. 16” with 9-crew on board made an emergency anchorage off the coast of Brgy. Pinadurogan, Pambujan, Northern Samar on January 2, 2018 due to strong waves brought by tropical depression Agaton.

Chinese cargo ship sends distress call in Northern Samar

By DPAO, 8ID PA

January 3, 2018

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – A Chinese-registered cargo vessel marked “Jim Ming No. 16” with nine crews on board made an emergency anchorage approximately 300 meters from the shoreline of Barangay Pinadurogan, Pambujan, Northern Samar on January 2, 2018 due to strong waves brought by Tropical Depression “Agaton.”

The distress call was received by the Pambujan Municipal Police Station at 12:30 p.m.

The 803rd Infantry (Peacemaker) Brigade, Philippine Army in coordination with Philippine Coast Guard Northern Samar sought the availability of a bigger seacraft to rescue the nine crew members and established an Incident Command Post (ICP) in coordination with the local chief executive to supervise the conduct of the rescue operations.

At that same day, personnel from 20th Infantry Battalion conducted rescue operation with one rubber boat from Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) Northern Samar which is operated by personnel from Coast Guard Laoang Northern Samar. Four crew members were rescued immediately while the rest followed.