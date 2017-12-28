P1.584B to fund for Biliran’s infrastructure projects for FY 2018

By CHELSEA QUIJANO-SALLOMAN

December 28, 2017

NAVAL, Biliran – The Department of Public Works and Highways Biliran District Engineering Office (DPWH-BDEO) will be implementing a total of P1.584 billion for the FY 2018 Infrastructure Program based on the FY 2018 National Expenditure Program (NEP).

According to Engr. David P. Adongay Jr., District Engineer, it is the first time that the district passed the one billion mark of infrastructure funds as the result of President Rodrigo Duterte’s “Build, Build and Build” mantra.

DPWH-BDEO’s lined up projects for the FY 2018 comprises of 57 projects, five of which are to be implemented by the Regional Office and 52 by the District Office.

Engr. Rosario B. Rosete, Chief of Planning and Design Section revealed that the major projects with biggest allotted budget are under Asset Preservation Program which an appropriation amount of P409.166M.

This includes P75M Asphalt overlays; P14.166M Rehabilitation/ Reconstruction from paved to concrete road; P190M Construction of Road Slope Protection Structure and P130M Construction of drainage structure along the road.

A total of P390.609M is also appropriated under the Network Development Program with P300M allocated for the Road Widening project and P90.609M for the Construction of Diversion Road.

Furthermore, P34M is allocated under the Bridge Program with P10M appropriation budget for the Rehabilitation/ Major Repair of Permanent Bridges and P24M for the Widening of Bridge. There is also a P371.477M allocated budget for the Construction of Flood Mitigation Structure under the Flood Management Program.

Under the Convergence and Special Support Program, DPWH-BDEO will implement Construction of Concrete Road projects under the Department of Tourism (DOT) amounting to P175M and under the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) amounting to P133.972M with a total appropriation amount of P308.972M.

DPWH-BDEO will also implement a total of P70M appropriation amount for the Local Infrastructure Program.

According to Engr. Rosete, out of the district’s 52 lined-up projects, 42 projects were already bid out, 2 are advertised and preliminary and detailed engineering activities for the8 projects are still on-going as of December 2017.