P1.584B to fund
for Biliran’s infrastructure projects for FY 2018
By
CHELSEA QUIJANO-SALLOMAN
December 28, 2017
NAVAL, Biliran –
The Department of Public Works and Highways Biliran District
Engineering Office (DPWH-BDEO) will be implementing a total of
P1.584 billion for the FY 2018 Infrastructure Program based on the
FY 2018 National Expenditure Program (NEP).
According to Engr. David
P. Adongay Jr., District Engineer, it is the first time that the
district passed the one billion mark of infrastructure funds as the
result of President Rodrigo Duterte’s “Build, Build and Build”
mantra.
DPWH-BDEO’s lined up
projects for the FY 2018 comprises of 57 projects, five of which are
to be implemented by the Regional Office and 52 by the District
Office.
Engr. Rosario B. Rosete,
Chief of Planning and Design Section revealed that the major
projects with biggest allotted budget are under Asset Preservation
Program which an appropriation amount of P409.166M.
This includes P75M Asphalt
overlays; P14.166M Rehabilitation/ Reconstruction from paved to
concrete road; P190M Construction of Road Slope Protection Structure
and P130M Construction of drainage structure along the road.
A total of P390.609M is
also appropriated under the Network Development Program with P300M
allocated for the Road Widening project and P90.609M for the
Construction of Diversion Road.
Furthermore, P34M is
allocated under the Bridge Program with P10M appropriation budget
for the Rehabilitation/ Major Repair of Permanent Bridges and P24M
for the Widening of Bridge. There is also a P371.477M allocated
budget for the Construction of Flood Mitigation Structure under the
Flood Management Program.
Under the Convergence and
Special Support Program, DPWH-BDEO will implement Construction of
Concrete Road projects under the Department of Tourism (DOT)
amounting to P175M and under the Department of Trade and Industry
(DTI) amounting to P133.972M with a total appropriation amount of
P308.972M.
DPWH-BDEO will also
implement a total of P70M appropriation amount for the Local
Infrastructure Program.
According to Engr. Rosete,
out of the district’s 52 lined-up projects, 42 projects were already
bid out, 2 are advertised and preliminary and detailed engineering
activities for the8 projects are still on-going as of December 2017.
The Planning and Design
Section of the district is exerting its utmost effort to bid out all
these projects within the timelines set by the Department.