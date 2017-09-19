DPWH: Heal Mother Nature

The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

By APRIL FATIMA DIRA VILLANUEVA
September 19, 2017

CALBAYOG CITY – Samar First District Engineering Office takes part in saving Mother Nature thru its compliance to Department Order 57, Series of 2009 “DPWH Solid Waste Management Policy".

The following guidelines and procedures are hereby issued, pursuant to the provision of the Implementing Rules and Regulations of the RA 9003 series of 2000 which prescribes that “All Government Offices at the national and local levels, within the executive, legislative and judicial branches, and government owned and controlled corporations shall ensure information, education and actual implementation of waste management program at the workplaces and work premises, including the pursuit of the environment-friendly purchasing policies for their respective offices.”

The Department of Public Works and Highways is committed to safeguard the environment through proper waste segregation to reduce the solid waste generated in all its Offices.

Raising awareness on something that really matter means our job is more noble. Recycling helps us save the earth. It limits the amount of harm we do to our environment on daily basis. It reduces the amount of natural resources need to produce different products. It lessen impact on environment. It saves and preserves our planet.

Advisory Committee (AC) and The Technical Working Group (TWG) work hand in hand to oversee and monitor the four methods of implementation which are source reduction, reuse of materials, recycling, and purchase of recycled content materials. Every month they submit reports of their accomplishments and receipts of the sale of recyclable materials, the beneficiary of the proceeds is the DPWH Employees Union members, which will be used for environmental projects.

DPWH-SFDEO is doing a proactive participation in Saving Mother Earth and let’s continue to dare the world to save the planet.

 

 