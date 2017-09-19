DPWH: Heal Mother
Nature
By
APRIL FATIMA DIRA VILLANUEVA
September 19, 2017
CALBAYOG CITY –
Samar First District Engineering Office takes part in saving Mother
Nature thru its compliance to Department Order 57, Series of 2009
“DPWH Solid Waste Management Policy".
The following guidelines
and procedures are hereby issued, pursuant to the provision of the
Implementing Rules and Regulations of the RA 9003 series of 2000
which prescribes that “All Government Offices at the national and
local levels, within the executive, legislative and judicial
branches, and government owned and controlled corporations shall
ensure information, education and actual implementation of waste
management program at the workplaces and work premises, including
the pursuit of the environment-friendly purchasing policies for
their respective offices.”
The Department of Public
Works and Highways is committed to safeguard the environment through
proper waste segregation to reduce the solid waste generated in all
its Offices.
Raising awareness on
something that really matter means our job is more noble. Recycling
helps us save the earth. It limits the amount of harm we do to our
environment on daily basis. It reduces the amount of natural
resources need to produce different products. It lessen impact on
environment. It saves and preserves our planet.
Advisory Committee (AC)
and The Technical Working Group (TWG) work hand in hand to oversee
and monitor the four methods of implementation which are source
reduction, reuse of materials, recycling, and purchase of recycled
content materials. Every month they submit reports of their
accomplishments and receipts of the sale of recyclable materials,
the beneficiary of the proceeds is the DPWH Employees Union members,
which will be used for environmental projects.
DPWH-SFDEO is doing a
proactive participation in Saving Mother Earth and let’s continue to
dare the world to save the planet.