District Engineer Alfredo L. Bollido (left) as he shows the
Registration Certificate and Registration Schedule to all
employees during the Flag Ceremony last October 30, 2017.
DPWH-BDEO: ISO
9001:2015 certified
By
CARL MARK D. PEDRERA
November 13, 2017
NAVAL, Biliran –
The Department of Public Works and Highways - Biliran District
Engineering Office (DPWH-BDEO) has recently been certified with the
International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015.
Having been assessed by the AJA Registrar and found out to be
complying to the requirement of the standardization process.
ISO (the International
Organization for Standardization) is a worldwide federation of
national standard-setting bodies (ISO member bodies). The work of
preparing the International Standards is normally carried out
through ISO technical committees. Each member body interested in a
subject for which a technical committee has been established has the
right to be represented on that committee.
International
organizations, governmental and non-governmental, in liaison with
ISO, also take part in the work. ISO 9001 is the international
standard that focuses its requirements for a quality management
system (QMS) including a strong customer focus, the motivation and
implication of top management, the process approach and continual
improvement. Organizations uses these standards to establish
themselves as providers of quality products and services that meets
the customers satisfaction.
According to Assistant
District Engineer Alfredo L. Bollido, ISO 9001:2015 will be
delivering many benefits to the office. These benefits are enhancing
continuous improvement of the organization, leadership, managing
risks, performance measurement and integrated approach. He also
added the 6 Mandatory Documented Procedure (i.e. Control of
Documents, Control of Records, Internal Audit, Control of
Nonconforming Products, Corrective Action and Preventive Action) and
the 5S Method (i.e. Sort, Straighten, Shine, Standardize and
Sustain).
Through the leadership of
our District Engineer, every Section Chiefs and its staff have
cooperated with each other efficiently. The process on implementing
projects has been improved and meets the deadline without
compromising its quality.