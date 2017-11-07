Choosing
humanity: New video and online game challenge us to confront how
numb we have become to abuses to the rules of war
By
ICRC
November 7, 2017
GENEVA – The
International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) this week launches a
new phase in its public awareness campaign on the need and relevance
of the laws of war.
Today a hard-hitting video
shockingly reminds us that in times of war, civilian casualties are
the result of choices, not accidents. Through a young boy’s morning
routine somewhere in a country at war, the short video “Decisions” shows how it is the choice to respect
the laws of war that can protect civilians and save lives.
“Don’t be Numb” (http://dontbenumb.icrc.org/),
an online game, provides younger generations with a new way of
engaging with the Geneva Conventions. The interactive microsite
contains a quiz, data visualization, and information on the laws of
war. It will test Millennials and Generation Z audiences on the
choices they think matter in a conflict and their knowledge of the
basic principles of humanity that underline the Geneva Conventions –
especially critical now to ensure younger generations do not grow up
without an understanding of the importance of the rules of war.
ICRC’s People on War
survey, conducted last year with 17,000 people in 16 countries,
indicates overwhelming support in the belief that wars should have
limits. Eight in ten people surveyed think combatants should avoid
civilians as much as possible when attacking the enemy. The same
number thinks attacking hospitals, ambulances and healthcare workers
in order to weaken an enemy, is wrong.
However, it also reveals
deeply concerning views on torture and civilian casualties. Only 50%
of those surveyed in the five permanent members of the United
Nations Security Council (China, France, Russia, United Kingdom and
United States) and Switzerland considered it wrong to attack the
enemy in populated areas knowing many civilians would be killed.
“Wars without limits are
wars without end. People around the world strongly believe that
limits must be imposed on war, and those living in the daily
realities of conflict still believe that limits prevent conflicts
from spiralling,” said ICRC President Peter Maurer. “But in many
situations we see a shocking lack of respect for the basic
principles of international humanitarian law when it comes to the
conduct of hostilities, the way war is being waged and the way
weapons are being used.”
As a humanitarian
organization that has, since its creation, played a leading role in
promoting, developing and safeguarding the laws of war, the ICRC is
alarmed that many today take as normal the fact that civilians are
targeted, hospitals bombed, prisoners executed. The ICRC is
concerned that young people growing up today will become a
generation inured to the tragic effects of conflict and the dangers
of allowing the rules of war to erode.
“The basic foundations of
our shared humanity are being challenged. We cannot allow the
bombing of civilians or attacks on hospitals to become acceptable,
to become the new normal,” said President Maurer. “The people
suffering in wars deserve nothing less than respect for the laws
that will protect their lives and dignity.”
The film, available in
English, French, Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Russian and Portuguese,
invites viewers to visit therulesofwar.org (https://www.icrc.org/en/rules-of-war)
to learn more on the Geneva Conventions.
The quiz can be taken at
dontbenumb.icrc.org (http://dontbenumb.icrc.org/) in English, French
or Spanish.
These two educational
mediums will be promoted on Facebook and other social channels. The
film was created in collaboration with the advertising agency
Sra.Rushmore in Madrid, Spain.