DPWH Samar I now
ISO certified
By
MAE ANGELICA R. COMOTA
November 10, 2017
CALBAYOG CITY –
Vice-President Paul B. Bagatsing of the Anglo-Japanese American (AJA)
Registrars Inc., which conducted an audit on the DPWH Quality
Management System, awards the ISO 9001:2015 certification to DPWH
Secretary Mark A. Villar and heads of the Regions, Services and
District Offices in a ceremony held last October 26, 2017 at the UP
Theater in Diliman, Quezon City.
ISO Certification is an
accreditation conducted by external certification bodies to ensure
that the performance of an organization’s inter-related processes
and activities are in line with international standards.
During the event, Mr.
Bagatsing delivers a congratulatory speech by quoting Thomas Isaac
Robin, “happiness does not come from doing the easy work but from
the afterglow of the satisfaction that comes after the achievement
of a difficult task that demanded your best”. He also gave a task to
the DPWH to better their best for the future.
Secretary Villar then
departs with a message encouraging the awardees to go further by
creating a new standard that is beyond the accomplishments of the
past in order to provide a higher level of service for the country.
District Engr. Alvin
Ignacio receives the award on behalf of DPWH Samar First and
presents it to the Section Chiefs during their regular staff meeting
last October 30. He informs them that the ISO certification is an
advantage since transactions and processes for customer and
contractor relations will become faster and more streamlined through
the improved system.
DE Ignacio reminds all to
put into practice the words of Mr. Bagatsing and Sec. Villar in the
aspiration to reach new heights in public service for the benefit
and betterment of the life of every Filipino.