DPWH Samar I
delivers CY 2017 project updates
By
MAE ANGELICA R. COMOTA
November 10, 2017
CALBAYOG CITY –
Samar First District Engineering Office, in its effort to properly
disseminate project information to the public, conducts a media
forum on the afternoon of October 25, 2017 at the DPWH Conference
Hall. Representatives from different local media partners were
present, namely, Ms. Jennifer Sumagang-Allegado, Ms. Carina Caranzo,
and Mr. Gene Navilon.
Across the table, Ma.
Nenita Y. Gomez, Chief of Administration and PIO Designate, leads
the DPWH panel which includes Engr. Carlos G. Rañola, Chief of
Construction; Engr. Ramon Anselmo C. Calagos, Chief of Maintenance;
Engr. Enrico N. Cobacha, Head of Procurement; Engr. Raquel Y. Sumayo,
Chief of Quality Assurance; and Carlo C. Rivera, CPA, Chief of
Comptrollership & Finance.
The press kit for the
forum contains a report on the status of the Carry-Over Projects and
Regular Infrastructures Projects as of October 15, 2017. The media
partners raise questions about the status and date of completion of
the carry-over projects from CY 2016 and the on-going regular
infrastructure projects for CY 2017, inquiries on possible future
projects, project allocations, other administrative matters as well
as application for ISO certification of Samar First.
The DPWH panel
successfully answers all of the questions and appreciates the
media’s presence in its pursuance of continuous information
dissemination to effectively and efficiently serve the public by
informing them on status of the various projects for transparency.