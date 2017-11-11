ASEAN rights body
not addressing killings and attacks vs. rights defenders in PH
By
KARAPATAN
November 11, 2017
QUEZON CITY – "Since its
establishment in 2009, the ASEAN Inter-governmental Commission on
Human Rights (AICHR) has addressed a grand total of zero pressing
concerns on human and people’s rights in the Philippines such as the
killings and attacks against human rights defenders and indigenous
peoples, killings in relation to the drug war, bombings and forcible
evacuation of communities especially with the martial law
declaration in Mindanao,” said Cristina Palabay, Secretary General
of Philippine-based human rights organization Karapatan, in the
sidelines of a parallel gathering of non-governmental organizations
to the 2017 Summit of the Association of South East Asian Nations
(ASEAN).
Palabay said that even
after the Philippine government’s signing of the ASEAN Human Rights
Declaration in 2012, the human rights situation in the country has
worsened. “It is foolhardy to expect concrete actions and strong
recommendations from the ASEAN regarding the human rights situation
in the Philippines, when, for a long time, its human rights body has
been rendered inutile and toothless in the protection and promotion
of international human rights principles in the region, especially
at a time of worsening attacks against people’s rights in South East
Asia,” she explained.
Numerous human rights and
people’s organizations have raised alarm and concern on the
extrajudicial killings in line with Philippine President Rodrigo
Duterte’s drug war. Under Duterte, Karapatan has recorded 98
killings of peasants, indigenous peoples, workers and human rights
defenders, in accordance with the counter-insurgency program of the
military. Nearly half a million Filipinos have forcibly evacuated
from their homes due to aerial bombings with the martial law
declaration in Mindanao and the government’s all-out war.
“Not a single critical
word was heard from other ASEAN member states during the Universal
Periodic Review of the Philippines at the UN Human Rights Council,”
she stated.
Karapatan said Duterte’s
latest remarks on holding a global human rights summit is one big
joke. “All States, especially the Philippines and the US, are being
made accountable by peoples in various arenas and platforms.
Duterte’s proposed summit may just be another laughable and yet
sordid display of fascists and hypocrites spitting on people’s
rights,” Palabay said.
“The AICHR should act
decisively to address the urgent concerns of peoples in South East
Asia now, lest it fully exposes itself as another inter-governmental
body that deodorizes governments such the Philippines, which are
among the most notorious human rights violators in the world,” she
concluded.