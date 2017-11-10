NPA surrenderers
received livelihood cash assistance
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
November 10, 2017
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – Six (6) former rebels (FRs) from the province of Northern
Samar received a total of P807,000 from the Comprehensive Local
Integration Program (CLIP) and Local Social Integration Program (LSIP)
that help to provide livelihood assistance to the NPA surrenderers
to start a new life.
The FRs were facilitated
by the 803rd Infantry (Peacemaker) Brigade under the leadership of
BGen Mario C Lacurom AFP with the strong participation from the
Provincial Government of Northern Samar. The awarding of cash
assistance was held at the Governor’s Conference Room, New Capitol
Building, Catarman, Northern Samar on November 8, 2017, at 9 o’clock
in the morning.
The activity was attended
by Hon. Jose L. Ong Jr., Provincial Governor, N. Samar represented
by Hon. Gary M. Lavin, Vice-Governor N. Samar; Brig. Gen. Mario G
Lacurom AFP, Commander, 803rd Infantry Brigade; Ms. Jenny O Darish,
Acting PSWD Officer; Rev. Fr. Fred I Placa; and Ms. Maricel
Bantilo-Balasolla from OPAPP.
The activity was
highlighted by a remark from the most ranking NPA surrenderer who
appreciated the CLIP and LSIP programs that will enable them to
start a new living. In addition, their voluntary surrender to the
government is a great realization on their part that the armed
struggle they were fighting for a long period of time is not only
futile and deceptive but also an unnecessary waste of lives.
Likewise, he assured that the livelihood assistance given them will
be used prudently and they will never again return to the NPA
movement.
MGen Raul M Farnacio AFP,
Commander 8ID, represented by BGen Mario G Lacurom AFP, sends his
grateful appreciation to the Province of Northern Samar and Office
of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPAPP) as partners
in giving remunerations to the FRs. Likewise, he encourages the NPA
rebels in the whole Eastern Visayas to lay down their arms,
voluntarily submit themselves to the government, and live a normal
life with their families by availing the CLIP and LSIP programs.