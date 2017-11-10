The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

NPA surrenderers received livelihood cash assistance

By DPAO, 8ID PA
November 10, 2017

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – Six (6) former rebels (FRs) from the province of Northern Samar received a total of P807,000 from the Comprehensive Local Integration Program (CLIP) and Local Social Integration Program (LSIP) that help to provide livelihood assistance to the NPA surrenderers to start a new life.

The FRs were facilitated by the 803rd Infantry (Peacemaker) Brigade under the leadership of BGen Mario C Lacurom AFP with the strong participation from the Provincial Government of Northern Samar. The awarding of cash assistance was held at the Governor’s Conference Room, New Capitol Building, Catarman, Northern Samar on November 8, 2017, at 9 o’clock in the morning.

The activity was attended by Hon. Jose L. Ong Jr., Provincial Governor, N. Samar represented by Hon. Gary M. Lavin, Vice-Governor N. Samar; Brig. Gen. Mario G Lacurom AFP, Commander, 803rd Infantry Brigade; Ms. Jenny O Darish, Acting PSWD Officer; Rev. Fr. Fred I Placa; and Ms. Maricel Bantilo-Balasolla from OPAPP.

The activity was highlighted by a remark from the most ranking NPA surrenderer who appreciated the CLIP and LSIP programs that will enable them to start a new living. In addition, their voluntary surrender to the government is a great realization on their part that the armed struggle they were fighting for a long period of time is not only futile and deceptive but also an unnecessary waste of lives. Likewise, he assured that the livelihood assistance given them will be used prudently and they will never again return to the NPA movement.

MGen Raul M Farnacio AFP, Commander 8ID, represented by BGen Mario G Lacurom AFP, sends his grateful appreciation to the Province of Northern Samar and Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPAPP) as partners in giving remunerations to the FRs. Likewise, he encourages the NPA rebels in the whole Eastern Visayas to lay down their arms, voluntarily submit themselves to the government, and live a normal life with their families by availing the CLIP and LSIP programs.

 

 