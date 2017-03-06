8ID administers
blessing and hand over of KIA KM450 truck
By DPAO, 8ID PA
March 6, 2017
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division administered the
blessing of 51 units of brand new 1 1/4 ton KIA KM450 truck held at
8ID Basketball Court and Samar Police Provincial Office ground last
March 3, 2017.
This multipurpose
all-terrain military truck was first introduced in 1998 as part of the
AFP Modernization Program. It is powered by a 3.9 liter diesel engine
and can run a maximum road speed of above 100 kilometers per hour.
Out of the 51 units of KM450
received by this Command, 17 of which were issued in advance to line
units in Mindanao to boost and strengthen their mobility assets in
support to the intensive military operation against the terrorist
groups.
Capt. John O. Geronimo, the
Division Chaplain blessed the newly issued vehicles to keep the driver
and the troop’s safe at all times while rendering their duties. The
ceremony was led by Col. Clifford Cyril Y. Riveral, the Assistant
Division Commander for Retiree and Reservist Affairs together with
other officers and enlisted personnel of the division.
In his message, Col. Riveral
urged the respective military truck drivers to take good care of the
vehicles for the higher headquarters provided these to enhance the
Command mobility assets in support to the tactical operations both in
the region and in Mindanao. “May the Almighty God bless you along your
journey in securing and serving our nation,” Riveral added.