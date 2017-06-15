|
Virgin
Coconut Oil from ProSource International Inc. is one of the
products to be featured in Taipei International Food Show this
coming June.
16 top PH firm
joins major Taiwan food show
DTI-CITEM targets US$22M
export deals in Taiwan food market
By CITEM
June 15, 2017
PASAY CITY – Sixteen
Philippine companies are set to exhibit at Taipei International Food
Show or popularly known as Food Taipei this June 21-24, 2017, held
at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center. Organized by the Taiwan External
Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and considered as one of Asia’s
leading food shows, the show will coincide with five events and over
1,500 exhibiting companies.
The FoodPHILIPPINES
exhibition is part of the efforts of the Department of Trade and
Industry, through the Center for International Trade Expositions and
Missions (DTI-CITEM), to strengthen the position of Philippines as a
leading source of premium, natural, healthy, and ready-to-eat
processed food and beverages in the Taiwan food market. Exhibitors
will be representing the Philippines’ Premium Products such as
Coconut, Banana, Cacao, and Tuna and other healthy products.
Tagged as one of Asia’s
“Four Tigers,” Taiwan has a vibrant economy and is considered as one
of the richest in Asia.
“Our aim is to increase
market share of Philippine food exports to Taiwan by achieving at
least USD 22 million worth of export sales. For the longest time,
Taiwan has been increasingly reliant on food and agricultural imports
due to the country’s limited arable land and agricultural production.
This factor enhances the market opportunities for the Philippines, to
penetrate the Taiwan food market,” says Clayton Tugonon, Executive
Director of CITEM, or the Center for International Trade Expositions
and Missions.
The exhibitor team is
composed of manufacturers and exporters of products from the southern
regions, focusing on a mix of fresh and processed healthy/natural
products, Halal, ready-to-eat food, and industrial ingredients.
Exhibitors includes: Raw
Brown Sugar Milling Co., Inc. for organic muscovado sugar, Prosource
International Inc. for virgin coconut oil, nectar, amino; Pasciolco
Agri-Ventures for virgin coconut oil, coco sugar, coco jam, and coco
sap vinegar; Malagos Agri-Ventures Corporation for unsweetened
chocolate, roasted cacao nibs, and dark chocolate; Fitrite Inc. for
fruit juices, noodles, mixes, bagoong; Year Luck Food And Industrial
Corporation for soft-serve ice cream powder, as well as ice cream
cones- waffles and wafers.
Also participating are
Tropicana Food Products Inc. with their virgin coconut oil; CJ
Uniworld Corp. for banana chips, Celebes Canning Corporation for
canned tuna, pouched tuna, and frozen tuna; DMI Medical Supply-Food
Div. for the MX3 Food Supplement, MX3 coffee and MX3 tea which uses
xanthone from mangosteen; JNRM Corporation with native pre-mixed
delicacies and flavor syrups.
DTI-CITEM also partnered
with DTI-Export Marketing Bureau (DTI-EMB) to feature in the Taiwan
the export-ready products of companies under the Regional Interactive
Platform for Philippine Exporters (RIPPLES) Plus Program. Under the
RIPPLES Plus Program, participating are Mama Tina Pasta with their
Noodles, Pasta, Canned Meat; Green Life Coconut Products Philippines,
Inc. with their coconut butter, organic coconut cider vinegar, organic
coconut spirit; Team Asia Corporation with their coconut oil, VCO, and
other coconut related products, coconut products, vegan coconut
powder; and Weambard International Traders, Inc. with their canned
fruit products in light syrup, mango slice, mango bits with nata de
coco bits, banana (whole saba) mango puree with sago, young coconut
strings.
The Department Of Science
And Technology - Industrial Technology Development Institute (DOST-ITDI)
will also exhibit the products made using the Philippines'
state-of-the-art food technologies and equipment.
The food and drinks sector
is the fifth largest industry in Taiwan and one of the market’s
fastest growing sectors. Attendees are expected to range from local
supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores as these increase
range of imported foods to meet demand.
The Food Taipei 2017 visitor
profile includes importers/wholesalers, distributors, hotel
owners/representatives, restaurant and bakery owner, online retailers
coming from China, Japan, and Hong Kong as well as Malaysia, USA and
Singapore.
Philippine products to be
exported to Taiwan must adhere to the requirements specified by
Taiwan’s Food Safety and Sanitation Act (FSSA), a new and improved
food safety system. As such, products have complied with their
requirements for quality and package labeling.
The retail sector and
consumer foodservice industry in Taiwan continue to emerge as
lucrative markets for Philippine products, due to Taiwan’s busy
lifestyle. Substantiating this is the rapidly expanding foodservice
industry, which is forecast to reach sales of US$21.6 billion by 2017
(AAFC, 2014). The Taiwan food industry thus poses an attractive
destination for the high-quality products of Philippine manufacturers,
suppliers, and exporters.