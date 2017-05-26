The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

Follow samarnews on Twitter
 
 
more news...

Rule of law, human rights must prevail – Cuy

DAR installs new provincial heads

ICRC steps up response to needs linked to fighting in Marawi City

Statement on the Marawi Crisis

Workers’ group rejects military rule in Mindanao

Updates on Biliran DEO’s 2017 infrastructure projects

Cavite enterprise wins back-to-back Katha Awards at IFEX Philippines

 
 

 

 

 
 

Army troops clashed again with the NPAs in Matuguinao, Samar

By DPAO, 8ID PA
May 26, 2017

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – Another clash between the troops of 43rd Infantry (We Search) Battalion and the NPA terrorists took place today at 8:30 a.m. at Barangay Mahayag, Matuguinao, Samar.

Upon receiving a warning coming from a concerned villager on the presence of the armed group conducting illegal activities in the community, troops immediately responded and encountered more or less 60 rebels.

During the heat of the firefight, the 3rd Field Artillery Battalion launched rounds of artillery fire support to the engaging troops to pin down the striking enemies.

Initial result of the encounter disclosed that there was no casualty on the government side while undetermined on the enemy side.

During the tension, the military troops ensured the safety of the community and were advised not to go home until the clash is over.

Maj Gen Raul M Farnacio said that the 8th Infantry Division will pursue its combat operation to hunt these terrorists who are continuing illegal activities that disturb the well-being of our people. In planning and conducting operations, the Army puts the people’s welfare and well-being above all other consideration.

 

 