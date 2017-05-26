Army troops clashed again with the NPAs in Matuguinao, Samar

By DPAO, 8ID PA

May 26, 2017

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – Another clash between the troops of 43rd Infantry (We Search) Battalion and the NPA terrorists took place today at 8:30 a.m. at Barangay Mahayag, Matuguinao, Samar.

Upon receiving a warning coming from a concerned villager on the presence of the armed group conducting illegal activities in the community, troops immediately responded and encountered more or less 60 rebels.

During the heat of the firefight, the 3rd Field Artillery Battalion launched rounds of artillery fire support to the engaging troops to pin down the striking enemies.

Initial result of the encounter disclosed that there was no casualty on the government side while undetermined on the enemy side.

During the tension, the military troops ensured the safety of the community and were advised not to go home until the clash is over.