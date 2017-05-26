Army troops clashed
again with the NPAs in Matuguinao, Samar
By DPAO, 8ID PA
May 26, 2017
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – Another clash between the troops of 43rd Infantry (We
Search) Battalion and the NPA terrorists took place today at 8:30 a.m.
at Barangay Mahayag, Matuguinao, Samar.
Upon receiving a warning
coming from a concerned villager on the presence of the armed group
conducting illegal activities in the community, troops immediately
responded and encountered more or less 60 rebels.
During the heat of the
firefight, the 3rd Field Artillery Battalion launched rounds of
artillery fire support to the engaging troops to pin down the striking
enemies.
Initial result of the
encounter disclosed that there was no casualty on the government side
while undetermined on the enemy side.
During the tension, the
military troops ensured the safety of the community and were advised
not to go home until the clash is over.
Maj Gen Raul M Farnacio said
that the 8th Infantry Division will pursue its combat operation to
hunt these terrorists who are continuing illegal activities that
disturb the well-being of our people. In planning and conducting
operations, the Army puts the people’s welfare and well-being above
all other consideration.