Higatangan NHS, turned-over

Turn-over
of the 2-storey, 6-classroom School Building in Higatangan
National High School, Naval Biliran on Feb. 13, 2017. The
project has a contract cost of P8.2M under RT Morabe
Construction. The project would benefit 240 Senior High School
Students of the said school and will provide an environment
conducive to learnings.
Press Release
February 14, 2017
NAVAL, Biliran – The
Fidel M. Limpiado Sr. National High School in Higatangan Island, Naval
Biliran received their newly 2-storey 6 classroom building in a
turn-over ceremony by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)
and Department of Education (DepEd) on Monday, February 13, 2017.
“This marks another success
in the pursuit of the government to provide quality education for the
students by constructing additional school buildings”, said Engr.
Alfredo L. Bollido, DPWH OIC-Assistant District Engineer in his
turn-over message on behalf of District Engineer, David P. Adongay Jr.
The occasion was also graced
by the presence of Hon. Brigido Caneja III, Sangguniang Panlalawigan
Member who attended on behalf of Congressman Rogelio J. Espina; Dr.
Rodulfo Pabilada, Supervisor of Kindergarten on behalf of DepEd
District Superintendent Dr. Carmela R. Tamayo; Dr. Allan Paul U. Tubis,
DepEd Administrative Officer; RT Morabe Contractor representative,
teachers and students.
The Higatangan National High
School has more or less 200 enrollees for this year for the K-12
program with 14 teaching force.
Engr. Bollido added “We
expect that this facility would encourage more students to come to
school as this will provide them a facilitative space to learn and be
inspired to study harder and reach their highest potential”.
Mrs. Leonora S. Mission,
Head Teacher II also expressed her gratitude of the new school
building in her acceptance message saying “Ang gusaling ito ay
kapaki-pakinabang para sa maayos na pagkatuto ng mga estudyante dahil
po dito, lubos po akong nagpapasalamat. At bilang tagapamahala ng
paaralang ito, ako po’y nangangako na pangangalagaan ang gusaling ito
kasama ang internal at external na stakeholders. Nawa’y tulungan at
suportaan ninyo ako para sa mga adhikain at programa ng paaralan,
dahil ang lahat ng pagsisikap ng paaralan ay para sa mga bata at dahil
sa mga bata”.
The ceremonial key turn-over
and ribbon-cutting ceremony highlighted the occasion. After the
turn-over, DPWH headed by Engr. Bollido, together with the DepEd
representatives, Contractor and School Heads inspected the newly
turned-over school building.
Prior to their inspection,
there are minor defects/deficiencies found that needs to be corrected
by the contractor. According to Engr. Bollido, contractor needs to
correct these defect deficiencies to fully collect the payment.
The two-storey, 6-classroom
school building projects in Higatangan National High School, Naval,
Biliran is under contact with RT Morabe Construction with a contract
cost of P8.2M. The Higatangan Island is only a few minutes ride by
small boat from Biliran’s capital town, Naval.