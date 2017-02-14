Higatangan NHS, turned-over



Turn-over of the 2-storey, 6-classroom School Building in Higatangan National High School, Naval Biliran on Feb. 13, 2017. The project has a contract cost of P8.2M under RT Morabe Construction. The project would benefit 240 Senior High School Students of the said school and will provide an environment conducive to learnings.

February 14, 2017

NAVAL, Biliran – The Fidel M. Limpiado Sr. National High School in Higatangan Island, Naval Biliran received their newly 2-storey 6 classroom building in a turn-over ceremony by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and Department of Education (DepEd) on Monday, February 13, 2017.

“This marks another success in the pursuit of the government to provide quality education for the students by constructing additional school buildings”, said Engr. Alfredo L. Bollido, DPWH OIC-Assistant District Engineer in his turn-over message on behalf of District Engineer, David P. Adongay Jr.

The occasion was also graced by the presence of Hon. Brigido Caneja III, Sangguniang Panlalawigan Member who attended on behalf of Congressman Rogelio J. Espina; Dr. Rodulfo Pabilada, Supervisor of Kindergarten on behalf of DepEd District Superintendent Dr. Carmela R. Tamayo; Dr. Allan Paul U. Tubis, DepEd Administrative Officer; RT Morabe Contractor representative, teachers and students.

The Higatangan National High School has more or less 200 enrollees for this year for the K-12 program with 14 teaching force.

Engr. Bollido added “We expect that this facility would encourage more students to come to school as this will provide them a facilitative space to learn and be inspired to study harder and reach their highest potential”.

Mrs. Leonora S. Mission, Head Teacher II also expressed her gratitude of the new school building in her acceptance message saying “Ang gusaling ito ay kapaki-pakinabang para sa maayos na pagkatuto ng mga estudyante dahil po dito, lubos po akong nagpapasalamat. At bilang tagapamahala ng paaralang ito, ako po’y nangangako na pangangalagaan ang gusaling ito kasama ang internal at external na stakeholders. Nawa’y tulungan at suportaan ninyo ako para sa mga adhikain at programa ng paaralan, dahil ang lahat ng pagsisikap ng paaralan ay para sa mga bata at dahil sa mga bata”.

The ceremonial key turn-over and ribbon-cutting ceremony highlighted the occasion. After the turn-over, DPWH headed by Engr. Bollido, together with the DepEd representatives, Contractor and School Heads inspected the newly turned-over school building.

Prior to their inspection, there are minor defects/deficiencies found that needs to be corrected by the contractor. According to Engr. Bollido, contractor needs to correct these defect deficiencies to fully collect the payment.