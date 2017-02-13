SMC don’t beat
around the bush!
By Philippine Movement for
Climate Justice
February 13, 2017
QUEZON CITY – The
Philippine Movement for Climate Justice (PMCJ), its member Nuclear
Free Bataan Movement (NFBM) and the people of Limay, Bataan told SMC
Global Power Holdings Corp. to stop avoiding the real issue and
refrain from misleading the people in what is actually happening in
the ground.
Mr. Ramon Ang, President and
COO for San Miguel Corporation released a statement yesterday saying
that they are using the Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) technology
which makes their coal-fired power plant emits sulphur oxide, nitrogen
oxide carbon monoxide and particulate matter lower than the current
standard set by DENR and World Bank.
PMCJ maintains that while it
is possible for CFB technology to lessen the emissions, it seems that
the real issue of bottom ash is deliberately avoided. While it is true
that coal plant that uses CFB technology emits the above mentioned
emissions lower than the prevailing standards it does not address the
production of bottom ash.
The real issue behind is the
huge pile of bottom ash that the 140 MW coal plant of Petron dumps in
the designated temporary ash pond of San Miguel, the very same area
where the 300 MW coal plant own by San Miguel currently conducting its
test run dump their bottom ash. It is this huge accumulation of bottom
ash allegedly resulted to rise in respiratory related diseases and
skin diseases as well.
Coal plant which utilizes
CFB technology produces more coal ash than conventional ones, since it
add limestone to pulverize coal during combustion process. Both the
140 MW and the 300 MW employs the CFB technology hence resulted to a
huge pile up of bottom ash near the area where the community lives.
Hence we strongly call on
SMC to face the music and stop beating around the bush, the real
problem is your bottom ash and the question of the legality of your
ash pond, so long as it is not properly address the sufferings of the
people continues. And the only way to comprehensively address it is to
stop the operation of both coal plants since as long as they continue
to operate there will be accumulation of bottom ash.
Our demand is for the
Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to immediately
order a shut down the coal plants operation, indemnify the affected
community, suspend incompetent regional DENR officers and include both
coal plants as priority in the ECC audit to be conducted by the
Department.