San Agustin-Pagsanghan
Road completed
By DONNA C. DEBUTON
February 8, 2017
CALBAYOG CITY – Samar
First District Engineering Office has finally completed the
construction of San Agustin-Pagsanghan Road under the General
Appropriation Act (GAA) of 2016. The project includes the concreting
of 3,150 linear meters of road covering Brgy. San Agustin to
Pagsanghan, Samar.
The construction of San
Agustin-Pagsanghan Road is one of the high impact projects of Samar I
having a contract amount of 50 million pesos under B. Vicencio
Construction.
The Municipality of
Pagsanghan can be reached by a river boat or an intermittent concrete
road where gravel road are hardly passable at times during continuous
heavy rains. However with the completion of this project, residents
can travel from the municipality to Gandara and elsewhere anytime
conveniently.
The project provides a wide
range of benefits to the local citizens of said areas which includes a
significantly reduced time of travel and boosted economic activities.
Various types of vehicles can now pass along this road section not
only “habal-habal” and single motorcycles.