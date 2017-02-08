San Agustin-Pagsanghan Road completed

By DONNA C. DEBUTON

February 8, 2017

CALBAYOG CITY – Samar First District Engineering Office has finally completed the construction of San Agustin-Pagsanghan Road under the General Appropriation Act (GAA) of 2016. The project includes the concreting of 3,150 linear meters of road covering Brgy. San Agustin to Pagsanghan, Samar.

The construction of San Agustin-Pagsanghan Road is one of the high impact projects of Samar I having a contract amount of 50 million pesos under B. Vicencio Construction.

The Municipality of Pagsanghan can be reached by a river boat or an intermittent concrete road where gravel road are hardly passable at times during continuous heavy rains. However with the completion of this project, residents can travel from the municipality to Gandara and elsewhere anytime conveniently.