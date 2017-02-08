The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

Follow samarnews on Twitter
 
 
more news...

Phinma Energy Corporation told: Don’t just defer, cancel the project!

Chiz resolution calls on senate to probe AI report

Uninformed or misinformed?

DTI chief to entreps: go digital

Environment, climate advocates laud DENR closure of mining operations

Former DILG secretary Mel Sarmiento mentors Mayor Richard Gomez

Chiz seeks senate probe into AI allegations

Pondo sa Pagbabago at Pag-asenso launched in Tacloban, Mindoro, Sarangani

 
 

 

 

 

 
 

San Agustin-Pagsanghan Road completed

By DONNA C. DEBUTON
February 8, 2017

San Agustin-Pagsanghan RoadCALBAYOG CITY – Samar First District Engineering Office has finally completed the construction of San Agustin-Pagsanghan Road under the General Appropriation Act (GAA) of 2016. The project includes the concreting of 3,150 linear meters of road covering Brgy. San Agustin to Pagsanghan, Samar.

The construction of San Agustin-Pagsanghan Road is one of the high impact projects of Samar I having a contract amount of 50 million pesos under B. Vicencio Construction.

The Municipality of Pagsanghan can be reached by a river boat or an intermittent concrete road where gravel road are hardly passable at times during continuous heavy rains. However with the completion of this project, residents can travel from the municipality to Gandara and elsewhere anytime conveniently.

The project provides a wide range of benefits to the local citizens of said areas which includes a significantly reduced time of travel and boosted economic activities. Various types of vehicles can now pass along this road section not only “habal-habal” and single motorcycles.

 

 