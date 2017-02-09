The 8ID
Stakeholders Fellowship in Northern Samar
By DPAO, 8ID PA
February 9, 2017
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – In order to address and strengthen the aspirations of peace
and order in the region, your Army in Eastern Visayas together with
the Provincial Government of Northern Samar came up with a Provincial
Peace and Order Council Meeting and Stakeholders Fellowship with the
Local Chief Executives and Stakeholders of the whole province of
Northern Samar with Maj. Gen. Raul M. Farnacio AFP, Commander 8th
Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division held at the Governor’s Residence,
Catarman, Northern Samar on February 8, 2017.
This activity also aims to
unite the Local Chief Executives and stakeholders in addressing the
poverty alleviation; peace and order update; and support the
government’s drive against illegal drugs and lawless violence in the
area.
Present during the activity
were: Maj. Gen. Raul M. Farnacio AFP, Commander 8ID; Brig. General
Mario G. Lacurom AFP, Commander 803rd Bde; PCSupt Elmer P Beltejar,
RD, PRO8; PSSupt Ceazar Zafiro L. Tannagan, PD NSPPO; Hon. Raul A.
Daza, Representative, 1st District; Hon. Jose L. Ong Jr, Governor of
Northern Samar; Hon. Gary M. Lavin, Vice Governor of Northern Samar;
Mr. Valente P. Bajet. DILG, Provincial Director; Atty. Efren J. Sabong,
Provincial Administrator; Hon. Don. L. Avalon, LCE San Jorge; Ms.
Imelda Bonifacio, Regional Area Manager, OPPAP; Head of Local
Government Agencies; 24 mayors of different municipalities of Nortnern
Samar; church leaders; media personalities and members of Provincial
Peace and Order Council of Northern Samar.
During the open forum, the
Local Chief Executives were urged to deliver the basic social services
needed especially to the far flung areas. Further, on the discussion
of the lifting of unilateral ceasefire, MGen Raul M Farnacio,
Commander 8th Infantry Division rest assured to the people of Eastern
Visayas that they will be highly protected by the military troops
against any atrocities that will be brought by the CPP-NPA-NDF.
Further, as per guidance by President Rodrigo Roa Duterte to the NPA
members who would like to surrender to the fold of government, the AFP
will humbly welcome them and rest assured that they will receive
remuneration to start a new and better living. Hon. Jose L. Ong, the
Provincial Governor of Northern Samar stressed-out that it’s about
time to remove the root cause of poverty and to destroy the CPP-NPA
influence in their respective barangays. They must be united to end up
the insurgency and function as reliable public servants to the people.
MGen Farnacio also
highlighted the Armed Forces of the Philippines new campaign plan
dubbed as Development Support and Security Plan (DSSP) “Kapayapaan”.
This is the continuance of Internal Peace and Security Plan (IPSP)
“Bayanihan” that was terminated last year. This campaign will focus on
sustained military operations to defeat the foreign and local
terrorist organizations; contribute to the promotion of peace active
support to law enforcement in war against drugs; and contribute to
nation-building.