The 8ID Stakeholders Fellowship in Northern Samar

By DPAO, 8ID PA

February 9, 2017

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – In order to address and strengthen the aspirations of peace and order in the region, your Army in Eastern Visayas together with the Provincial Government of Northern Samar came up with a Provincial Peace and Order Council Meeting and Stakeholders Fellowship with the Local Chief Executives and Stakeholders of the whole province of Northern Samar with Maj. Gen. Raul M. Farnacio AFP, Commander 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division held at the Governor’s Residence, Catarman, Northern Samar on February 8, 2017.

This activity also aims to unite the Local Chief Executives and stakeholders in addressing the poverty alleviation; peace and order update; and support the government’s drive against illegal drugs and lawless violence in the area.

Present during the activity were: Maj. Gen. Raul M. Farnacio AFP, Commander 8ID; Brig. General Mario G. Lacurom AFP, Commander 803rd Bde; PCSupt Elmer P Beltejar, RD, PRO8; PSSupt Ceazar Zafiro L. Tannagan, PD NSPPO; Hon. Raul A. Daza, Representative, 1st District; Hon. Jose L. Ong Jr, Governor of Northern Samar; Hon. Gary M. Lavin, Vice Governor of Northern Samar; Mr. Valente P. Bajet. DILG, Provincial Director; Atty. Efren J. Sabong, Provincial Administrator; Hon. Don. L. Avalon, LCE San Jorge; Ms. Imelda Bonifacio, Regional Area Manager, OPPAP; Head of Local Government Agencies; 24 mayors of different municipalities of Nortnern Samar; church leaders; media personalities and members of Provincial Peace and Order Council of Northern Samar.

During the open forum, the Local Chief Executives were urged to deliver the basic social services needed especially to the far flung areas. Further, on the discussion of the lifting of unilateral ceasefire, MGen Raul M Farnacio, Commander 8th Infantry Division rest assured to the people of Eastern Visayas that they will be highly protected by the military troops against any atrocities that will be brought by the CPP-NPA-NDF. Further, as per guidance by President Rodrigo Roa Duterte to the NPA members who would like to surrender to the fold of government, the AFP will humbly welcome them and rest assured that they will receive remuneration to start a new and better living. Hon. Jose L. Ong, the Provincial Governor of Northern Samar stressed-out that it’s about time to remove the root cause of poverty and to destroy the CPP-NPA influence in their respective barangays. They must be united to end up the insurgency and function as reliable public servants to the people.