Phinma Energy
Corporation told: Don’t just defer, cancel the project!
By Philippine Movement for
Climate Justice
February 8, 2017
QUEZON CITY – The
Philippine Movement for Climate Justice (PMCJ) lauds the decision of
Phinma Energy Corporation to defer their planned 900 MW coal-fired
power plant in Sual, Pangasinan. However, the group advises Phinma to
totally cancel the project and, instead, invest in renewable energy
projects.
Yesterday, Phinma announced
that they are considering constructing the coal plant in the year 2023
to 2025 because right now, there are already a lot of coal plants
operating and being constructed in the country.
According to Mr. Ian Rivera,
National Coordinator of PMCJ, presently there are 25 existing and
operational coal-fired power plants all over the country including the
1,294 MW coal plant in Sual, Pangasinan. In addition, 35 coal plant
projects are in the pipeline aside from the planned 900 MW project of
Phinma.
“Phinma has to decide to
delist coal projects in their investments as this will turn out to be
a stranded asset as renewable energy (RE) becomes more viable.
Business-wise, investing in RE will yield far more returns because it
is now cheaper, safer and with no negative externalities. On the other
hand, coal is dirty and costly considering the harm and danger it
poses to people and environment as evidenced by what is happening now
in Limay, Bataan where host barangays are suffering from ill effects
of the bottom ash produced from the operation of two coal plants in
the area: the 140MW of Petron Refinery and the 300MW of San Miguel
Global Power Corporation which is currently running on a series of
tests”, Rivera added.
Recent news shows that a
significant population in the host barangays in Limay, mostly senior
citizens and children are experiencing respiratory-related health
problems and skin diseases. These problems were caused by ashes being
spewed during coal combustion of the said two coal plants.