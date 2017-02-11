Souls of prayer
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
February 11, 2017
We really need to be souls
of prayer. This is what is proper to us. It’s a fundamental need
because when we pray we connect ourselves with our ultimate life
source who is God. Our need for prayer is infinitely more than our
need for air and food. Before anything else, it is what truly makes us
a human person and a child of God.
That is why Christ preached
abundantly about it, and encouraged us always to pray. He himself, who
is both God and man, prayed all the time. He prayed before he started
his public life, when he began his day of work as well as at the end
of the day, when he performed miracles, when he had to make big
decisions.
In the end, he clearly told
us to pray always and not to lose heart when he talked about the
parable of the persistent widow (cfr Lk 18,1ff). He also told us about
the basic characteristics of our prayer – that it should be sincere,
confident, humble and constant.
We have to be wary of our
great tendency to be dominated by worldly and temporal concerns such
that we fail to pray. That would be a disaster since that would be
like being deluded that we are doing well in life when in fact we are
failing big time.
We have to start to pick up
the rudiments of prayer and begin the process of becoming authentic
souls of prayer, such that wherever we are, whatever situation we may
be in, somehow we are always praying, we are always in touch with God.
This should not be difficult
because we know that God is always around. He is everywhere. Besides,
he is always solicitous of us. He cannot fail to love us. We may fail
him and earn his anger, but that anger would only be for a while,
since his mercy is forever. We can always manage to pray any time any
place if we just would have the proper disposition.
Definitely, we need to
exercise our faith and be willing to exert effort and make sacrifices.
That is how we can aspire to make our prayer alive always. We should
put ourselves in God’s presence always so we avoid anonymity in our
intimate conversations with him.
What can also help is to
train and use our imagination in our prayer. In fact, we have to use
all our human powers and faculties – our intelligence and will, our
feelings and memory, etc. – in our prayer.
And we should be ready to
handle the unavoidable difficulties in our prayer. There will be times
when we would feel dry and uninspired or when we would be tempted to
think that our prayer is going nowhere.
Those difficulties are
actually opportunities to improve our prayer and to grow in our
spiritual life. If we persevere in praying, using all the means that
are always available, we will see how this improvement and growth are
taking place, and be filled with joy and satisfaction.