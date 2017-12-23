Army recovers two high
powered firearms in a clash with terrorist NPAs
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
December 23, 2017
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – Elements from 78th Infantry (Warrior) Battalion encountered
more or less 15 terrorist NPAs at Barangay Utanan, Hilongos, Leyte
on December 22, 2017 at 3:10 in the afternoon.
In a report from LtCol. Danilo I. Dupiag, Commanding Officer of the
78th Infantry (Warrior) Battalion, his troops were conducting peace
and security operations when they chanced upon the terrorist NPAs
passing also in the area. A ten-minute firefight followed forcing
the enemy to withdraw leaving behind several war materials at the
encounter site.
Among the items recovered were one M16 rifle with serial number:
RP189460, one M4 rifle with serial number: 1010469, three units
Cellphone, subversive documents and personal belongings. There was
no casualty on the government side while undetermined on the enemy.
Maj. Gen, Raul M. Farnacio, Commander, 8ID, expressed his
appreciation to the operating troops of the 78IB for their
dedication and commitment in safeguarding the communities against
the terrorist NPAs.