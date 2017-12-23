Army recovers two high powered firearms in a clash with terrorist NPAs

By DPAO, 8ID PA

December 23, 2017

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – Elements from 78th Infantry (Warrior) Battalion encountered more or less 15 terrorist NPAs at Barangay Utanan, Hilongos, Leyte on December 22, 2017 at 3:10 in the afternoon.

In a report from LtCol. Danilo I. Dupiag, Commanding Officer of the 78th Infantry (Warrior) Battalion, his troops were conducting peace and security operations when they chanced upon the terrorist NPAs passing also in the area. A ten-minute firefight followed forcing the enemy to withdraw leaving behind several war materials at the encounter site.

Among the items recovered were one M16 rifle with serial number: RP189460, one M4 rifle with serial number: 1010469, three units Cellphone, subversive documents and personal belongings. There was no casualty on the government side while undetermined on the enemy.