DTI gives
livelihood to families of soldiers slain in Marawi
By
DTI- OSEC-PRU
December 22, 2017
MANILA – The
families of soldiers who were killed in action in Marawi were the
recent (18 December 2017) beneficiaries of livelihood packages as
part of a tribute organized by the Department of Trade and Industry
(DTI) at the PICC in Manila.
“DTI acknowledges the
ultimate sacrifice made by our soldiers who fought and died during
the Marawi siege. In the spirit of the season and as a show of
continued support from the Duterte Administration, we decided to
forego the usual department-wide Christmas party and use the funds
instead to help the families of the slain soldiers,” Trade Secretary
Ramon Lopez said.
Over 29 families of
soldiers killed in Marawi each received a Kabuhayan Starter Kit, a
book on stories of DTI-assisted entrepreneurs to inspire them,
several gift items and gift certificates, and toys for their
children.
We also offered equity
financing packages for the negosyo they would like to pursue.
Likewise, the JVO
Foundation also gave food packs for each of the families that
attended the event. Gift certificates amounting to a total of
P100,000 were also raffled off to the families.
Prior to this event, DTI
reached out to help the soldiers who were wounded during the Marawi
fighting by holding the “TNKS Po! Trabaho, Negosyo, Kabuhayan 'Kaya
Natin 'Yan'” event at the AFP Medical Center in Quezon City on 3
December 2017.
DTI not only gave out
Christmas gifts and raffle prizes to the wounded soldiers and their
dependents during this event but also offered negosyo mentoring and
consultations on how to start their own business. Livelihood
packages also to be given once they select their preferred negosyo.