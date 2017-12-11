

Army Chief visits the Stormtroopers

By DPAO, 8ID PA

December 11, 2017

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The Commanding General of the Philippine Army, Lt. Gen. Rolando Joselito D. Bautista AFP rendered his traditional Pre-Christmas Visit to the home of the Stormtroopers on December 11, 2017.

Upon his arrival, the Commanding General was warmly received by Maj. Gen. Raul M. Farnacio, Commander, 8ID and was accorded with arrival honors by the Stormtroopers at the Openiano Field.

The traditional Command visit is an indication of a true leader’s commitment to lead. But more importantly, this is the time to show his love and care to the 8ID family during this coming Yuletide season.

A gift-giving activity was also conducted by Lt. Gen. Bautista to the battle and non-battle casualties of this Command who are confined at Camp Lukban Station Hospital to help boost their morale.

In his message, Lt. Gen. Bautista expressed his appreciation to the men and women of the 8ID and challenged everyone by saying, “I challenge everyone to sustain the high acceptance rating of the Filipinos to the AFP after the Marawi crisis.”

“Let us help each other, let us help the 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division, let us help the Army, and let us help the AFP in effectively accomplishing its mission,” Bautista added.