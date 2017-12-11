|
The
Commanding General of the Philippine Army, Lt. Gen. Rolando
Joselito D. Bautista was accorded foyer honors upon his
arrival at the Openiano Field, 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers)
Division on December 11, 2017.
Army Chief visits
the Stormtroopers
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The Commanding General of the Philippine Army, Lt. Gen.
Rolando Joselito D. Bautista AFP rendered his traditional
Pre-Christmas Visit to the home of the Stormtroopers on December 11,
2017.
Upon his arrival, the
Commanding General was warmly received by Maj. Gen. Raul M. Farnacio,
Commander, 8ID and was accorded with arrival honors by the
Stormtroopers at the Openiano Field.
The traditional Command
visit is an indication of a true leader’s commitment to lead. But
more importantly, this is the time to show his love and care to the
8ID family during this coming Yuletide season.
A gift-giving activity was
also conducted by Lt. Gen. Bautista to the battle and non-battle
casualties of this Command who are confined at Camp Lukban Station
Hospital to help boost their morale.
In his message, Lt. Gen.
Bautista expressed his appreciation to the men and women of the 8ID
and challenged everyone by saying, “I challenge everyone to sustain
the high acceptance rating of the Filipinos to the AFP after the
Marawi crisis.”
“Let us help each other,
let us help the 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division, let us help
the Army, and let us help the AFP in effectively accomplishing its
mission,” Bautista added.
Likewise, the Commanding
General thanked the 8ID leadership under Maj. Gen. Farnacio for
being one of the first units to send augmentation forces to liberate
Marawi.