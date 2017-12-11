|
The
CCNHS Senior High School building for Grade-12 students is
now totally completed.
CCNHS’s P8.2
million school building project completed
By
JASON T. DE LOS ANGELES
December 11, 2017
CALBAYOG CITY –
DPWH Samar First District Engineering Office completes the
construction of two-storey, 6 classrooms for Calbayog City National
High School (CCNHS) located at Brgy. Hamorawon near City Post Office
which is 2-3 minutes ride from the city proper.
The project is implemented
by Samar I and is under contract with CDU Construction with a total
appropriation of P8.2 million under the Basic Educational Facilities
Fund (BEFF).
Mr. Calick D. Arrieta, the
school principal, said that this school building is now occupied by
the Grade-12 senior high school students. Since the start of the
senior high school operation, the Calbayog City National High School
is faced with the lack of classrooms. He is very thankful that the
said building was completed just this year and the students are no
longer staying in different campuses.
This new school building
will directly benefit the Grade-12 Senior High students. This
project will answer the needs for more classrooms for the increased
number of high school students of Calbayog City National High School
numbering to 4,100 students.