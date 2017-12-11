

The CCNHS Senior High School building for Grade-12 students is now totally completed.

CCNHS’s P8.2 million school building project completed

By JASON T. DE LOS ANGELES

December 11, 2017

CALBAYOG CITY – DPWH Samar First District Engineering Office completes the construction of two-storey, 6 classrooms for Calbayog City National High School (CCNHS) located at Brgy. Hamorawon near City Post Office which is 2-3 minutes ride from the city proper.

The project is implemented by Samar I and is under contract with CDU Construction with a total appropriation of P8.2 million under the Basic Educational Facilities Fund (BEFF).

Mr. Calick D. Arrieta, the school principal, said that this school building is now occupied by the Grade-12 senior high school students. Since the start of the senior high school operation, the Calbayog City National High School is faced with the lack of classrooms. He is very thankful that the said building was completed just this year and the students are no longer staying in different campuses.