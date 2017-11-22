|
Officers of the different National Government Agencies
together with Flordelis E. Jackson (middle, wearing
blue-green blouse) of the Philippine Information Agency take
time to pose at the end of their 4th Quarter Meeting held on
November 22, 2017 at the D`Adaone Bar and Restaurant, naval,
Biliran.
DPWH-BDEO PIOs
participate in the 4th quarter meeting of CDIO
CARL MARK D. PEDRERA
December 12, 2017
NAVAL, Biliran –
The Philippine Information Agency (PIA) held its 4th Quarter Meeting
of Community Development Information Officer (CDIO) / Information
Officers (IOs) of National Government Agencies (NGAs) Re: Information
Campaign on Health Programs of the Department of Health (DOH) last
November 22, 2017 at the D’Adaone Bar and Restaurant, Naval, Biliran.
The said meeting was
attended by representatives of different government agencies in
Naval like the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Department of Education
(DepEd), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Organic Trading Post -
Naval, Naval State University (NSU), Bureau of Jail Management and
Penology (BJMP), National Food Authority (NFA), Department of Labor
and Employment - Biliran Field Office (DOLE-BFO), Philippine
National Police - Biliran Police Provincial Office (PNP-BPPO),
Philippine Statistic Authority (PSA), Department of Environment and
Natural Resources (DENR), Department of Science and Technology
(DOST), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Technical Education
and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), Department of Public Works
and Highways - Biliran District Engineering Office (DPWH-BDEO),
Biliran Provincial Health Office (BPHO) and Local Government Units (LGUs)
of the different municipalities of the province of Biliran.
The meeting started with
the introduction of the participants and their affiliated agency
followed by their 4th Quarter Programs and Plans. Each were given
ample time to discuss what their respective agency has been doing
for the past months and their achievements.
Biliran DEO reported that
as of October 2017, the district office has completed substantial
number of projects for year 2016 and 2017. Furthermore, there are
already projects in line for FY2018.
Flordelis E. Jackson,
Information Center Manager, discussed about the evaluation of the
ASEAN Tarpaulins for distribution/hanging in every municipality to
commemorate the 2017 ASEAN Summit.
Afterwards, the DOH
Representatives in the person of Rachel Pangan and Eduardo Estroso
talked about the common diseases affecting the people in Biliran.
They also discussed on the ten (10) leading cases of morbidity (e.g.
Acute Respiratory Infection, Pneumonia, Hypertension, Urinary Tract
Infection, etc.).
The meeting ended after
majority of the participants voted that the election for the new set
of officers of the Biliran Association of Government Information
Officers (BAGIO) will be held on a later date due to absence of the
current officers.