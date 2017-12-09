Various sectors
raise alarm over 'deteriorating human rights situation' under
Duterte
By
Movement Against Tyranny
December 9, 2017
QUEZON CITY – On
the eve of International Human Rights Day, concerned individuals
from a broad range of sectors joined voices in decrying the
worsening state of human rights in the country.
In a joint statement
issued yesterday, Dec. 8, incumbent and former legislators, lawyers
and doctors, artists and members of the media, academics and
religious leaders, representatives of NGOs and peoples
organizations, and prominent individuals warned of a “new and wider
wave of killings and human rights violations in the country” under
the Duterte government.
Among the signatories to
the “Joint Statement of Concern on the Deteriorating Human Rights
Situation” are: Sen. Francis Pangilinan and former senators Rene
Saguisag and Wigberto Tañada; congressmen Edcel Lagman, Jose
Christopher Belmonte, Sarah Elago, Carlos Zarate, Emi de Jesus,
Antonio Tinio, France Castro, Ariel Casilao and Tom Villarin.
The statement reads:
“As December 10,
International Human Rights Day nears, we decry the continuing
deterioration of human rights in our country.
“On top of the
premeditated killings by police officers of defenseless youth Kian
delos Santos, 17, Carlo Angelo Arnaiz, 19, and Reynaldo “Kulot” de
Guzman, 14, the recent killings of Catholic priest Fr. Marcelito
Paez in Nueva Ecija. Pastor Lovelito Quinoñes in Mindoro Oriental,
and human rights activist Elisa Badayos in Negros Oriental signal a
new and wider wave of killings and human rights violations in the
country.
“Such killings come on the
heels of Pres. Duterte's closing the door on the peace talks with
the NDFP, and his admonition to state security forces to shoot and
kill suspected armed rebels. We are alarmed that just as Oplan
Tokhang saw thousands of alleged drug users or peddlers mowed down
based on mere suspicion and spurious claims of "nanlaban," the
President’s new order can also give state forces the license to kill
unarmed civilians conveniently labelled as “rebels.”
“The President's threat to
crack down on activists, critics and all those whom he imagines are
conspiring to topple his government has a chilling effect on the
public and impinges on our people's exercise of their political
rights and civil liberties.
“The continuing efforts to
undermine the system of checks and balances in government – the
impeachment proceedings against Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno,
the threat to impeach Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales, the
bullying of the Commission on Human Rights and the continued
detention of Sen. Leila de Lima – are equally worrisome. More so
efforts of the President and his supporters to threaten and
intimidate members of the media.
“And yet the greatest
threat to human rights today is Pres. Duterte’s moves toward
authoritarian rule whether through charter change ostensibly to
shift to a federal system of government, or an outright power grab
through a so-called “revolutionary government.”
“We call on our people to
be critical and ever vigilant. Let us resist the erosion of our
basic human and democratic rights. Let us unite in fighting tyranny
and dictatorship.”
Also among the signatories
are: former cabinet members Judy Taguiwalo and Rafael Mariano,
lawyers Pacifico Agabin, Ada D. Abad, Antonio La Viña, Jose Manuel
Diokno, Pablito V. Sanidad, Arno V. Sanidad, Vicky Avena, Edre
Olalia; former congressmen Lorenzo Tañada, Neri Colmenares and Teddy
Casiño;
Catholic bishops Broderick
Pabillo, Deogracias Iñiguez, and Arturo Bastes; IFI Obispo Maximo
Rhee Timbang, UCCP General Secretary Bp. Reuel Norman O. Marigza,
NCCP General Secretary Rev. Fr. Rex Reyes, Benedictine nun Sr. Mary
John Mananzan, La Salle Brother Jose Mari Jimenez;
Artists Mae Paner a.k.a.
Juana Change, Monique Wilson and Audie Gemora; filmaker Joel
Lamangan, singer Chikoy Pura, UP Chancellor Mike Tan, activist RC
Constantino, Dr. Margarita Holmes, former National Museum curator
John Silva, anti-crime crusader Tessy Ang See, consumer advocate
Raul Segovia, economist Men Sta Ana, advertising guru Yoly Ong,
former CHR commissioner Mercedes Contreras Danenberg, and former
general Guillermo G. Cunanan.