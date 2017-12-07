Catbalogan songwriters top DILG-8 Federalism jingle contest

By MYLES JOSEPH E. COLASITO

December 7, 2017

TACLOBAN CITY – Three songwriters from Catbalogan City, Samar won the 1st Prize in the Federalism Jingle Writing Contest of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) in Region 8.

Louie Ebalde, Christopher Fermilan and Francis Rico Gonzales will receive the P15,000 prize as champions for their song, “Ito ang Pagbabago” as interpreted by Louie B. Chico.

Placing 2nd with a prize of P10,000 is the entry of Winston Jay C. Ladera of Brgy. Bito, Abuyog Leyte and Kristina Heights Tacloban City, for his song “Ora Mismo sa Federalismo”, as interpreted by Jan Marc Pedrita, Leyte Idol Season 9 Grand Champion.

Rounding up the Prize Winners at 3rd Place and to receive P5,000 is Rolly Tagan of Libagon Southern Leyte, who himself sung his composition “Federalismo (Magkaisa)”.

Regional Director Marivel Sacendoncillo lauded the winners and contestants for their active involvement and quality of work, saying, “The jingle will help raise awareness and discussion on federalism as a way to improve service delivery through greater local autonomy.”

The members of the panel of judges which counted Dr. Dominador Pagliawan, composer/singer/social media expert Jerby Santo and Prof. Voltaire Oyzon during the evaluation meeting on December 6, 2017 at the DILG-8 Regional Office, likewise praised the maturity and sophistication of many entries.

The contest, which ended on December 1, 2017 was open to all amateur composers in Region 8 except for DILG employees and their immediate families. Contest pieces were judged based on Musical content (30%), Lyrical content (30%), Originality (30%) and Overall Impact (10%).