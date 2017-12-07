Catbalogan
songwriters top DILG-8 Federalism jingle contest
By
MYLES JOSEPH E. COLASITO
December 7, 2017
TACLOBAN CITY –
Three songwriters from Catbalogan City, Samar won the 1st Prize in
the Federalism Jingle Writing Contest of the Department of the
Interior and Local Government (DILG) in Region 8.
Louie Ebalde, Christopher
Fermilan and Francis Rico Gonzales will receive the P15,000 prize as
champions for their song, “Ito ang Pagbabago” as interpreted by
Louie B. Chico.
Placing 2nd with a prize
of P10,000 is the entry of Winston Jay C. Ladera of Brgy. Bito,
Abuyog Leyte and Kristina Heights Tacloban City, for his song “Ora
Mismo sa Federalismo”, as interpreted by Jan Marc Pedrita, Leyte
Idol Season 9 Grand Champion.
Rounding up the Prize
Winners at 3rd Place and to receive P5,000 is Rolly Tagan of Libagon
Southern Leyte, who himself sung his composition “Federalismo (Magkaisa)”.
Regional Director Marivel
Sacendoncillo lauded the winners and contestants for their active
involvement and quality of work, saying, “The jingle will help raise
awareness and discussion on federalism as a way to improve service
delivery through greater local autonomy.”
The members of the panel
of judges which counted Dr. Dominador Pagliawan,
composer/singer/social media expert Jerby Santo and Prof. Voltaire
Oyzon during the evaluation meeting on December 6, 2017 at the
DILG-8 Regional Office, likewise praised the maturity and
sophistication of many entries.
The contest, which ended
on December 1, 2017 was open to all amateur composers in Region 8
except for DILG employees and their immediate families. Contest
pieces were judged based on Musical content (30%), Lyrical content
(30%), Originality (30%) and Overall Impact (10%).
The winning song/s will be
aired over radio stations as part of the federalism information
campaign. DILG was mandated by President Rodrigo Duterte to lead the
information campaign on federalism.