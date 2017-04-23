God and evil
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA, roycimagala@gmail.com
April 23, 2017
A usual question many people
ask is, If God is good, is goodness himself, if he is truly omnipotent
and provident, why is there evil? It’s definitely a very complex
question that is hard to answer. In fact, the Catechism recognizes
this.
“To this question, as
painful and mysterious as it is”, the Catechism explains, “only the
whole of Christian faith can constitute a response.” (Compendium 57)
It hastens to reassure us that “God is not in any way – directly or
indirectly – the cause of evil. He illuminates the mystery of evil in
his Son Jesus Christ who died and rose in order to vanquish that great
moral evil, human sin, which is at the root of all other evils.”
Then in the next point, it
says: “Faith gives us the certainty that God would not permit evil if
he did not cause a good to come from that very evil. This was realized
in a wondrous way by God in the death and resurrection of Christ. In
fact, from the greatest of all moral evils (the murder of his Son) he
has brought forth the greatest of all goods (the glorification of
Christ and our redemption). (Compendium 58)
We also know about the story
of Joseph, the son of Jacob, in the Old Testament who was sold by his
own brothers out of envy but who later became a prominent man in
Egypt. When that dramatic reunion between him and his father and
brothers took place, the brothers were very apologetic for what they
did to him and expected to be duly punished.
But Joseph, with utmost
magnanimity, the magnanimity of God, simply told them: “You intended
to harm me, but God intended it for good to accomplish what is now
being done, the saving of many lives.” (Gen 50,20) Once again, the
divine principle that God knows how to derive good from evil finds its
proof.
It’s important that when we
consider the very many different forms of evil that can come to us and
that we see around, we should immediately have recourse to our faith
and not stay too long in our merely human estimations that are usually
based on our emotions only, our prejudices, our sciences that cannot
fathom the many mysteries in life, etc.
We should not waste too much
time lamenting and complaining, and worse, drifting towards the loss
of faith. We need to go to our faith as soon as possible, and there
find some refuge for our troubled souls.
But for this to happen, we
need to practice some emotional and intellectual humility, otherwise
that faith cannot shed its proper light, and we would be held captive
by our limited ways of understanding things. We cannot deny the fact
that our emotions and our intellectual pride can easily dominate the
way we think and react to things.
We have to find ways of
embedding this attitude in the people and in our culture itself. We
should not be too afraid when some forms of evil come our way. We just
have to ask: “Lord, what do you want me to learn from these?”