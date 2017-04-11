NPA threats led to
massive evacuation in Calbiga
By DPAO, 8ID PA
April 11, 2017
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – About 549 household from the barangays of Cambagtic, Bulao,
San Mauricio, Guimbanga, Minata, Sinalangtan, Caamlungan, Binangaran,
Daligan and Buluan all of Calbiga, Samar fled their respective
communities to seek shelter to the town gymnasium from April 4-7,
2017.
One of the Barangay Chairmen
from upper barangay claimed that residents were forced to evacuate on
the grounds of threat from communist terrorists that they will conduct
an attack against the 87th IB troops at the said area and they were
ordered purportedly by the New People's Army to troop down to avoid
being caught in a possible crossfire with government troops. The
passing of the villagers of Canbagtic to other barangays spread like
wildfire of the above mentioned rumors which the residents panicked
and also evacuated, triggering a mass exodus to the town gymnasium.
Combined efforts of 87th IB,
Municipal Police Station (MPS), Municipal Social Welfare and
Development (MSWD) and Local Government Unit (LGU) reached at a
dialogue with the evacuees to solve the current situation represented
by their respective Barangay Chairmen, agreed to convince the
residents to return to their community.
Local DSWD distributed
relief goods to the evacuees and the LGU of Calbiga provided trucks
for transportation back to their respective barangays. Most of the
evacuees returned to their communities but some refused and opted to
stay at the covered court as of press time.
Your Army in Eastern Visayas
is deploying community peace and developments teams which are
encouraging community based initiatives defined by the local
communities, with local government units coordinating efforts against
insurgency, geared towards presenting long-term solutions while at the
same time addressing the immediate needs of the local community.