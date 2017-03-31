|
Widening
along Naval-Caibiran Cross-Country Road is on-going on the
embankment activities and installation of scaffoldings of
drainage with an accomplishment of 7% as of March 31, 2017. The
projects were prioritized because of its potential for
development with the vision to accommodate huge number of road
users. The completion of this project will increase the capacity
of the existing roads and improves the safety aspect of said
sections. This road also leads to the only Provincial Hospital
and Port of the Province.
DPWH-Biliran DEO
starts construction of CY 2017 regular infra projects
By NEO JAY CAGABHION
April 19, 2017
NAVAL, Biliran – The
Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Biliran District
Engineering Office (DEO) has already started its CY 2017 Regular
Infrastructure project implementation. With over P940M projects to
complete this year, this district office is up for the challenge.
As of March 2017, 12
projects out of 52 projects below P50M are already on its full swing.
Among these projects are repair of six (6) bridges and extension of
two (2) flood control structures.
DPWH-Biliran DEO have also
started project implementation on Turn-out (loading and unloading
bays) in Kawayan,Biliran and Widening of Naval to Caibiran Cross
Country Road specifically within the limits of Capiñahan, Naval,
Biliran and the Municipality of Kawayan.
The usual flooding that
occurs along Sanggalang Highway will no longer be a problem since the
project on rehabilitating the road and reconstructing a larger
reinforced box culvert has already commenced. Soon this problem will
just be a thing of the past.
These projects are just the
start and 19 more projects are expected to start on April this year.
Soon, DPWH-Biliran DEO will be able to begin full implementation on
the remaining projects and take up the challenge of completing these
infrastructures before this year ends.