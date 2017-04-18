P3 guidelines set;
DTI to introduce national conduits
By DTI-ROG
April 18, 2017
MAKATI CITY – As funds for
the Pondo sa Pagbabago at Pag-asenso (P3) expected to be released
anytime soon, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and its
micro-financing arm Small Business Corporation (SB Corp) have ironed
out the guidelines of its implementation that will help micro
entrepreneurs throughout the country.
Being the administration’s
program to provide an affordable micro-financing for the country’s
micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), the P3 funding program
provides micro enterprises an alternative source of financing that is
easy to access and made available at a reasonable cost.
"We’re very much excited
because this is our vision in the agency – to help underprivileged by
giving better chances to elevate from poverty. Through this
micro-financing program, those from the bottom of the pyramid will get
to climb the ladder by expanding their businesses,” DTI Regional
Operations Group (DTI-ROG) Supervising Undersecretary Zenaida Maglaya
said.
DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez is
set to introduce the national conduits and local Micro-financing
Institutions (MFIs) for the P3 program.
The Pondo sa Pagbabago at
Pag-asenso (P3) is a P1 billion financing program intended to give
MSMEs better access to finance and to reduce their cost of borrowing.
The fund will also give priority to the country’s 30 poorest
provinces.
Following President Rodrigo
Duterte’s directive to replace the “5-6” money lending system, the P3
is also seen to help stabilize supply and cost of commodities in
public markets, encourage small entrepreneurs to grow their
businesses, and offer employment and generate income for Filipinos.
The P1 billion fund of the
P3 program from the Office of the President will be coursed through
the SB Corp., which will accredit partner institutions such as
non-bank MFIs, cooperatives and associations to serve as conduit for
the P3 funds. With borrowers identified through these, collection of
repayments will be efficient.
“We’re very grateful that
this Program has become a reality. MSMEs now have an option to avail
of cheaper funds to expand their business,” Maglaya explained.
The P3 Program was launched
in Tacloban in Leyte on January 25, San Jose, Occidental Mindoro on
January 27, and Alabel, Sarangani last January 30.
The primary beneficiaries of
the P3 Program are microenterprises and entrepreneurs that do not have
easy access to credit. These include market vendors, agri-businessmen
and members of cooperatives, and industry associations.
P3 will also make it easy
for borrowers since it will only require minimal documentation
requirement; easy to access with only one (1) day processing of
application; low cost interest at 2.5% per month; and easy payment
with collection on a weekly or daily basis, as necessary.
Loan amounts to
end-borrowers will range between P5,000 and P100,000, with no
collateral requirement.