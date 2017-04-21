Army troop
encounters NPAs, recovers 3 high powered firearms
By DPAO, 8ID PA
April 21, 2017
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City, Samar – A tip-off from a concerned citizen on the presence
of an armed group at Sitio Ogbok, Barangay Villa Aurora, Basey, Samar
on April 18, 2017 prompted the troops from 87th Infantry (Hinirang)
Battalion to conduct a reconnaissance patrol to confirm the validity
of the information on the alleged NPA safe house. As the troops
cautiously approach the alleged safe house, they were fired upon by
the communist terrorists. Government troops retaliated in defense
which the communist terrorists scampered in different directions.
This campaign resulted to
the recovery of two (2) 5.56mm M16A1 Rifles with SN 033681 and
9021623; one (1) magazine assembly (30 rounds) steel; one (1) magazine
assembly (30 rounds) plastic; one (1) magazine assembly (20 rounds)
steel and 48 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition.
Meanwhile, in the early
morning of April 19, 2017, troops from 87th IB while conducting a
reconnaissance patrol within their area of operation encountered
undetermined number of communist terrorists at the vicinity of
Barangay Borong, Calbiga, Samar. This resulted also to the recovery of
one (1) M16A1 Rifle. No casualty reported on the government side while
undetermined on the enemy as evidenced by the bloodstains seen on
their route of withdrawal.
Your Army in Eastern Visayas
Region will ensure that the armed group, with whom the government is
talking peace with, will be unable to use force or threaten to use
force as leverage in the negotiating table. 8ID stands ready to
respond and address any such attempt by armed threat groups.