Army troop encounters NPAs, recovers 3 high powered firearms

By DPAO, 8ID PA

April 21, 2017

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City, Samar – A tip-off from a concerned citizen on the presence of an armed group at Sitio Ogbok, Barangay Villa Aurora, Basey, Samar on April 18, 2017 prompted the troops from 87th Infantry (Hinirang) Battalion to conduct a reconnaissance patrol to confirm the validity of the information on the alleged NPA safe house. As the troops cautiously approach the alleged safe house, they were fired upon by the communist terrorists. Government troops retaliated in defense which the communist terrorists scampered in different directions.

This campaign resulted to the recovery of two (2) 5.56mm M16A1 Rifles with SN 033681 and 9021623; one (1) magazine assembly (30 rounds) steel; one (1) magazine assembly (30 rounds) plastic; one (1) magazine assembly (20 rounds) steel and 48 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition.

Meanwhile, in the early morning of April 19, 2017, troops from 87th IB while conducting a reconnaissance patrol within their area of operation encountered undetermined number of communist terrorists at the vicinity of Barangay Borong, Calbiga, Samar. This resulted also to the recovery of one (1) M16A1 Rifle. No casualty reported on the government side while undetermined on the enemy as evidenced by the bloodstains seen on their route of withdrawal.