DPWH PIOs conducts
1st quarter media workshop
By FRECHBEE L. SABILE
April 19, 2017
BILIRAN – Public
Information Officers (PIO) of the Department of Public Works and
Highways of Region VIII held their first quarterly PIO Conference/
Workshop on March 29, 2017 at Summer’s Garden, Catbalogan City.
Biliran District Engineering
Office were represented by Engr. Gene F. Delfin, Engineer II (PIO
Alternate) and Engr. Frechbee L. Sabile, Engineer I.
The workshop focuses on the
topics “Journalism and Workshop on Layouting using Indesign and
Publisher Applications" with resource speaker, Mr. Bryan Azura,
newswriter of Sinirangan News Plus.
Discussed during the
workshop was about the Microsoft Publisher 2010, its parts, the do’s
and don’ts to make a good newsletter that can provide information of
interest to the readers, and how to layout a newsletter using it.
Comparison between Indesign
and Publisher Application were also discussed by the resource speaker
to know if which one is more advance and easier to use in layouting a
newsletter.
After the discussion, the
participants from the different districts present their previous
newsletters for the critiquing.
It was found out that most
of the participants needs to change their way of lay-outing the
pictures in their newsletters to remain the quality of the photos.
Participants were also advised not to insert the captions inside the
photos so that the readers will not be distracted.
According to Azura, every
space in the paper is equivalent to money, thus they need to maximize
their writings in the page. However, Azura complemented the
participants for their organized thoughts in newswriting giving the
readers an informative news.
After the workshop, Ms.
Antonieta R. Lim, Regional PIO II gave updates on the new DPWH
memorandum and the plans for the next quarterly workshop/ meeting.
The one day conference was
hosted by Eastern Samar District Engineering Office and Samar 2nd
District Engineering Office.