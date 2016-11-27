Firecrackers industry should be developed not destroyed, labor group says

By Associated Labor Unions

November 27, 2016

QUEZON CITY – Big labor group Associated Labor Unions (ALU) is calling for convergence between local government units, national government agencies, industry players and workers to developed the firecracker and pyrotechnic manufacturing rather than shut the entire industry in the country.

“We are urging the government not to destroy the entire industry. What the industry workers and businesses needs now is help and support from the national and local government for them to evolve, modernize and flourish. Life and property destructions can be averted or greatly minimized if the available new and safe technologies are infused into the industry,” said Alan Tanjusay, ALU spokesperson.

He said the local government units or the government agencies such as the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and Department of Science and Technology (DOST) to call for a summit and lead stakeholders in discussing ways toward modernizing.

The summit could also be a forum for the introduction of more stringent and consistent application of safety and health regulation in the manufacturing, selling and use of firecrackers and pyrotechnics.

The labor group made the proposition amid a work stoppage order issued by the DOLE after a factory blast happened in Sta. Maria, Bulacan Wednesday killing three persons and left several others injured.

“If the government suppress the industry, thousands of workers and their families will suffer. Besides, if the industry is banned unsafe firecrackers and unregulated pyrotechnics from foreign countries will be smuggled and proliferate anyway. So rather than destroy, why not develop and make it thrive,” Tanjusay said.