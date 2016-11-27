Firecrackers
industry should be developed not destroyed, labor group says
By Associated Labor Unions
November 27, 2016
QUEZON CITY – Big
labor group Associated Labor Unions (ALU) is calling for convergence
between local government units, national government agencies, industry
players and workers to developed the firecracker and pyrotechnic
manufacturing rather than shut the entire industry in the country.
“We are urging the
government not to destroy the entire industry. What the industry
workers and businesses needs now is help and support from the national
and local government for them to evolve, modernize and flourish. Life
and property destructions can be averted or greatly minimized if the
available new and safe technologies are infused into the industry,”
said Alan Tanjusay, ALU spokesperson.
He said the local government
units or the government agencies such as the Department of Trade and
Industry (DTI), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and
Department of Science and Technology (DOST) to call for a summit and
lead stakeholders in discussing ways toward modernizing.
The summit could also be a
forum for the introduction of more stringent and consistent
application of safety and health regulation in the manufacturing,
selling and use of firecrackers and pyrotechnics.
The labor group made the
proposition amid a work stoppage order issued by the DOLE after a
factory blast happened in Sta. Maria, Bulacan Wednesday killing three
persons and left several others injured.
“If the government suppress
the industry, thousands of workers and their families will suffer.
Besides, if the industry is banned unsafe firecrackers and unregulated
pyrotechnics from foreign countries will be smuggled and proliferate
anyway. So rather than destroy, why not develop and make it thrive,”
Tanjusay said.
He estimated there are
around 400,000 workers, employers, retailers and allied industry
workers are dependent in the industry.