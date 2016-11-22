Network Against Drug War
Killings urges probe, fears gov’t cover-up
NAKPhilippines says Duterte
has brought human rights crisis to new, more dangerous level
Press Release
November 22, 2016
MANILA – The
Philippine government should hold accountable members of law
enforcement agencies implicated in the extrajudicial killings of
civilians in its “war on drugs,” the newly formed Network Against
Killings in the Philippines (NAKPhilippines) said today. At the same
time, the Duterte administration should thoroughly and credibly
investigate the thousands of summary killings attributed to
unidentified gunmen since June 30, 2016.
Since the start of Duterte’s
war on drugs, not a single law enforcer has been brought to court to
answer allegations of extrajudicial executions during so-called
“legitimate police operations.” “What the police and President Duterte
himself have done is to defend the actions of police officers involved
in these operations even though a credible investigation has yet to
take place. We fear not only a lack of accountability but possible
government cover-up for these crimes,” said Father Amado Picardal, one
of the group’s convenors who also serves as its spokesperson.
The government has likewise
failed to launch any meaningful investigation into the more than 3,000
so-called “death under investigation” killings, indicating a serious
failure to fulfill its responsibility and duty to investigate crimes –
particularly crimes of this brutal nature with no semblance of due
process – and bring the perpetrators to justice. “The Duterte
administration’s failure to investigate these summary killings is a
serious lapse in its human rights commitment but at the same time also
indicates complicity in these atrocities,” Father Picardal said.
Several human rights
advocates and civil society organizations, concerned about human
rights, civil liberties and rule of law in the Philippines, formed
NAKPhilippines early this month. “We organized ourselves because civil
society needs to take a firmer, stronger and principled stand against
extrajudicial killings and the continued erosion of universal human
rights in the Philippines,” the group said in its launching statement
released today. “Like the human rights advocates that have campaign
against death squad killings since 1999, we are outraged by these
violations and are committed to do what we can to stop the killings,
demand accountability from government, assert human rights for all,
and protect human rights defenders.”
NAKPhilippines said the
administration of President Duterte has not only made the human rights
situation in the Philippines worse – it has brought it to a whole new
and more dangerous level as the killings in its war on drugs continue.
“It is time for these killings to stop and for the killers to be
brought to justice,” it said.
Unlike previous
administrations that have denied complicity in past extrajudicial
killings, the Duterte government “encourages these abuses and even
promises protection to the perpetrators, taking an already egregious
human rights situation to a whole new and more dangerous level,” it
said.
In the first five months of
the Duterte administration, nearly 5,000 people have been killed in
its brutal war on drugs, with the police saying that more than 2,000
of that died in police operations while the rest were killed by
unidentified assailants, what the police calls “deaths under
investigations” that appear to be death squad killings. A number of
children were among those killed.
NAKPhilippines will hold its
launching activity on Nov. 23, which is also the 7th anniversary of
the Ampatuan Massacre. It will hold a “National Day of Prayer and
Solidarity for Victims of Extrajudicial Killings and Their Families”
through a Mass to be celebrated by Bishop Broderick Pabillo at 4:45 PM
at the Shrine of Mother Perpetual Help, Redemptorist Church in
Baclaran, Manila. Families of victims of the drug have been invited to
attend the Mass and the solidarity activities that will follow.
Convenors and supporters of NAKPhilippines will also be present. A
press conference by Bishop Pabillo and the group’s representatives
will also be held at the Sinirangan Café inside the church compound.
The group’s launching
statement is supported and endorsed by several groups from the
Philippines and abroad, among them the Asian Human Rights Commission (Hongkong),
Bahay Tuluyan (Philippines), Bawgbug Advocates for Peace and Human
Rights (Philippines), Coalition Against Summary Execution
(Philippines), Cross Cultural Foundation (Thailand), Human Rights
Watch (USA), Human Rights Office (Sri Lanka), Jagaran Media Center
(Nepal), Justice and Peace Commission of the HK Catholic Diocese (Hong
Kong), Katilingbanong Pagtambayayong (Philippines), LBH Padang (Legal
Aid) (Indonesia), Mindanao Peoples Caucus (Philippines), Sentro
(Philippines), Terai Human Rights Defenders Alliance (Nepal),
Interfaith Cooperation Forum in Hong Kong (Hong Kong), Janasansadaya -
Panadura (Sri lanka), Conectas Human Rights (Brazil), Community
Development Foundation Pakistan (Pakistan), Centre for War Victims and
Human Rights (Canada), Odhikar (Bangladesh), and Sedane Labour
Resource Center (Indonesia). Dozens of individuals have also signed up
and the group expects more in the coming days.