8ID conducts Stakeholders Fellowship in Eastern Samar

By DPAO, 8ID PA

November 24, 2016

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The Army in Eastern Visayas joined in the Provincial Peace and Order Council Meeting with the local chief executives and stakeholders of the whole province of Eastern Samar with Lieut. Gen. Raul L Del Rosario AFP, Commander Central Command, AFP held at Doña Vicente Hotel, Borongan, Eastern Samar on November 22, 2016.

The activity aims to unite the Local Chief Executives and stakeholders towards progression and addressing the poverty problems of the province. Further, it also advocates President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s thrust against illegal drugs and other lawless violence that arises in the province. The meeting was called to order by the PPOC Chairman, Hon. Marcelo Ferdinand A. Picardal, Vice-Governor of Eastern Samar.

Present during the activity are: Lieut Gen Raul L Del Rosario AFP, Commander Central Command; Brig Gen Raul M Farnacio AFP, Commander 8ID; PSSupt Tranquilino A Araral, PD, ESPPO; Mr Virgilio Capon, Provincial Administrator representing Governor Conrado B Nicart Jr; Hon. Marcelino Ferdinand A Picardal, Vice-Governor and mayors of 1 city and 19 municipalities of Eastern Samar; Rev. Fr. Leroy Geli, Rector, College of Seminary, Our Lady of Nativity; and members of Provincial Peace and Order Council of Eastern Samar.

During the activity, the Local Chief Executives were given a time to present their actual situation especially in the far flung areas. Accordingly, the CPP-NPA movement affects the peace and order that hinders the progression of their municipalities especially on the delivery of basic services.

Brig Gen Raul M Farnacio AFP emphasized that through the assistance from the Local Chief Executives in addressing the needs of the people is the key to win their trust. “Kailangan nating magkaisa at ibigay kung ano ang kelangan ng ating mga mahihirap na kababayan. Problema sa lupa at kahirapan ang hinaing ng ating mga kababayan. Kaming mga kasundaluhan ay handing tumulong sa inyo para puntahan ang mga malalayong barangay na mas nangangailan ng inyong serbisyo”, Farnacio added.