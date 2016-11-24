8ID conducts
Stakeholders Fellowship in Eastern Samar
By DPAO, 8ID PA
November 24, 2016
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The Army in Eastern Visayas joined in the Provincial Peace
and Order Council Meeting with the local chief executives and
stakeholders of the whole province of Eastern Samar with Lieut. Gen.
Raul L Del Rosario AFP, Commander Central Command, AFP held at Doña
Vicente Hotel, Borongan, Eastern Samar on November 22, 2016.
The activity aims to unite
the Local Chief Executives and stakeholders towards progression and
addressing the poverty problems of the province. Further, it also
advocates President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s thrust against illegal drugs
and other lawless violence that arises in the province. The meeting
was called to order by the PPOC Chairman, Hon. Marcelo Ferdinand A.
Picardal, Vice-Governor of Eastern Samar.
Present during the activity
are: Lieut Gen Raul L Del Rosario AFP, Commander Central Command; Brig
Gen Raul M Farnacio AFP, Commander 8ID; PSSupt Tranquilino A Araral,
PD, ESPPO; Mr Virgilio Capon, Provincial Administrator representing
Governor Conrado B Nicart Jr; Hon. Marcelino Ferdinand A Picardal,
Vice-Governor and mayors of 1 city and 19 municipalities of Eastern
Samar; Rev. Fr. Leroy Geli, Rector, College of Seminary, Our Lady of
Nativity; and members of Provincial Peace and Order Council of Eastern
Samar.
During the activity, the
Local Chief Executives were given a time to present their actual
situation especially in the far flung areas. Accordingly, the CPP-NPA
movement affects the peace and order that hinders the progression of
their municipalities especially on the delivery of basic services.
Brig Gen Raul M Farnacio AFP
emphasized that through the assistance from the Local Chief Executives
in addressing the needs of the people is the key to win their trust.
“Kailangan nating magkaisa at ibigay kung ano ang kelangan ng ating
mga mahihirap na kababayan. Problema sa lupa at kahirapan ang hinaing
ng ating mga kababayan. Kaming mga kasundaluhan ay handing tumulong sa
inyo para puntahan ang mga malalayong barangay na mas nangangailan ng
inyong serbisyo”, Farnacio added.
Also, Lieut Gen Raul L Del
Rosario AFP said in his message, “Natutuwa ako at nag-open up ang
ating mga LGUs, you really presented the situation base on the
briefing or reactions and I believe we have identified some problem
areas. I hope that from CENTCOM view ay talagang pursigihin natin ito
hanggat hindi natin makamit yung lasting peace na talagang deserve
nating lahat para umunlad na ang ating Bansang Pilipinas,” Del Rosario
added.