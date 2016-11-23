8ID Intensifies the
Bayanihan Team Activity
By DPAO, 8ID PA
November 23, 2016
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The Army in Eastern Visayas headed by Brig Gen Raul M
Farnacio AFP, intensifies its Internal Peace Security Plan “Bayanihan”
that encourages all the Government Agencies and Non-Government
Organizations in working together to end up the socio-economic
problems of this region.
One of these efforts was the
3-day Bayanihan activity from November 7-9, 2016 conducted by the 14th
Infantry (Avenger) Battalion in the barangays of Agsaman, Poblacion,
and Cagmanaba, all of Jipapad, Eastern Samar in partnership with the
AGAPE Rural Health Program, that delivers basic services such as
medical/dental assistance, free medicines, free hair-cuts, film
viewing and distribution of slippers, clothes, and reading glasses.
AGAPE is a Non-Government Organization composed of Christian
volunteers from Asia and US whose mission is to help the less
fortunate that cannot afford to sustain their medications and basic
needs.
As a result of the activity,
the people of Jipapad benefited from a total of 1,078 medical
check-ups with free medicines, 78 tooth-extractions, 30 hair-cuts, 330
reading glasses, and 340 pairs of slipper.
In ensuring the safety of
the volunteers of AGAPE, the Avenger Battalion served as their
security all throughout the activity. The security effort of the
troops was not made against the CPP-NPA but rather to prevent any
lawlessness violence that may arise in the area during the activity.
Brig Gen Farnacio says in
his message, “Your Army in Eastern Visayas have not committed any
violations against the observance of ceasefire. We only wanted to make
sure that these good Samaritans will be safe all throughout the
activity against lawlessness. Instead of criticizing and making false
story against the military troops, let the people receive such
services and stop preventing them away from the government. Moreover,
we are encouraging more kind and whole hearted people especially the
Local Government Units to support and help these people living in far
flung areas.”
“This is the time to be
united in our desire of addressing the poverty problem of the region.
Let’s help together in building a peaceful and developed Eastern
Visayas“, Farnacio added.