DTI’s outstanding
small scale businesses receive first-ever ‘Kapatid Awards’
By DTI-OSEC-PRU
November 24, 2016
TAGUIG CITY – DTI’s
shared service facilities (SSF) beneficiaries on coffee processing,
native bag making, and fiber marketing were the recipients of the
first-ever Kapatid Awards at PLDT’s MVP Bossing Awards 2016 on
November 23.
SSFs on coffee processing
from Mountain Province, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), on
pandan and bariw bag making from Leyte, Region VIII and on fiber
marketing expansion from Agusan del Norte, CARAGA received awards for
exhibiting sustainable and inclusive growth models that contribute to
the improvement of the quality of lives in said communities.
Receiving the awards were
representatives from SSF cooperators Dangdang-ay di Ibila Cooperative
from CAR, Sto. Niño de Plaridel Parish Multi-Purpose Cooperative from
Region VIII and San Isidro Upland Farmers Multi-purpose Cooperative
from CARAGA.
The SSF Project is a key
component of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)'s initiative
to capacitate micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by providing
them appropriate machinery, equipment, tools, systems, skills and
knowledge under a shared system.
As backbone of the
Philippine economic growth, composed of 99.6% of locally registered
businesses, generating over one million job a year, MSMEs have become
the government’s current priority, with the DTI placing MSME
development at the forefront of regional development and at the front
and center of the trade agenda.
“Aside from keeping the
country moving towards a more strategic direction at the backdrop of
regional development, the government, through the DTI, vows to pursue
meaningful growth that is truly inclusive, the one that reaches the
bottom of the pyramid,” said DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez, who was also
one of the recipient of the MVP Bossing Awards in government service.
DTI’s thrust towards MSME
development is anchored on President Rodrigo Duterte’s 10-point
socio-economic agenda to attain a quality of growth that will result
in shared prosperity among Filipinos, according to the trade chief.
As of October 2016, a total
of 2,099 SSFs have already been established across the country.
In partnership with Go
Negosyo and DTI, the Kapatid Awards is an offshoot of the Kapatid
Program, which has advocated MSME development through training and
partnering with big businesses to mainstream and integrate MSMEs and
their products and services into the bigger value chains.
“Across the country, there
are already successful micro, small and medium scale players who, even
in advance of the Government’s call, have created sustainable growth
models that bring employment to the sectors of society that need it,”
PLDT Vice President Mitch Locsin was quoted in a statement.