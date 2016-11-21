|
Agrarian
Reform Secretary Rafael “Ka Paeng” Mariano (in checkered polo
shirt) distributes 1,058 certificates of land ownership award (CLOAs)
to 783 agrarian reform beneficiaries from five Leyte towns in
Barugo, Leyte. (Jose Alsmith L. Soria)
783 Leyte farmers
receive CLOAs from Sec. Mariano
By JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA
November 21, 2016
BARUGO, Leyte – Seven
hundred eighty-three farmers from five Leyte towns turned landowners
when Agrarian Reform Secretary Rafael Mariano handed to them
certificates of landownership award (CLOAs) during the Secretary’s
visit to Eastern Visayas early this month.
Mariano distributed the
1,058 CLOAs at the Apostol Gymnasium in this municipality.
He was assisted by Land
Registration Authority (LRA) Deputy Administrator Robert Leretana,
Mayor Maria Rosario Avestruz, Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR)
Regional Director Sheila Enciso, Assistant Regional Directors Ma. Fe
Malinao and Ismael Aya-ay, and Leyte Provincial Agrarian Reform
Program Officer Renato Badilla.
The CLOAs covered a combined
area of 1,427.5 hectares of farmlands situated in the towns of Barugo,
Alangalang, San Miguel, Carigara and Jaro.
Lolita Candaza, one of the
beneficiaries said, they can now avail of the various assistances
extended to “Yolanda” survivors by the different local and
international non-government organizations.
Mariano in his message
stressed that it is DAR’s goal to free farm workers from the bondage
of the soil.
During the said occasion he
announced that his administration will create a national LAD (land
acquisition and distribution) action team that will help strategize in
accelerating land distribution process nationwide.
He also disclosed that DAR
is now addressing the problem on the reconstitution of CLOAs that were
destroyed when the Registry of Deeds (ROD) in Palo was burned down in
the 90’s.
Meanwhile, Enciso thanked
the LRA for trimming down the requirements in the registration of
CLOAs resulting to the release of these land titles pending at the
ROD.
For the beneficiaries to
understand, Leretana explained that in the registration of an original
certificate of title (OCT) as in the case of these CLOAs, tax
declaration is required as proof of ownership.
But since ownership has
already passed thru several persons, it was difficult then to present
a tax declaration especially that the present owner has to pay unpaid
real property tax if ever the previous owners failed to pay them
before they could be issued with the said document, which according to
Leretana was the reason why they decided to take it out from the
requirements.
According to Badilla, San
Miguel has the most number of beneficiaries at 245 with 321 CLOAs
covering 233 hectares; Barugo has 222 beneficiaries of the 398 CLOAs
covering 280.1 hectares; Jaro has 147 beneficiaries of the 230 CLOAs
covering 684.6 hectares; Carigara has 123 beneficiaries of the 102
CLOAs covering 129 hectares; while Alangalang has 46 beneficiaries of
the 7 CLOAs covering 100.6 hectares.