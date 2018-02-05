|
chief MGen. Raul M. Farnacio AFP, hand-over the unit symbol
to LtCol. Hilarion G. Palma INF (GSC) PA, during the
activation of the 93rd Infantry (Bantay Kapayapaan)
Battalion, Philippine Army at 8th Battalion Retraining
Facilities (8BRF) at Camp Eugenio Daza, Brgy Fatima,
Hinabangan, Samar on February 5, 2018.
8ID activates new
battalion to defeat CPP-NPA terrorists in Eastern Visayas
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
February 6, 2018
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division, Philippine
Army activated the 93rd Infantry (Bantay Kapayapaan) Battalion with
Maj. Gen. Raul M. Farnacio AFP, Commander, 8ID as the keynote
speaker at 8th Battalion Retraining Facilities (8BRF), Camp Eugenio
Daza, Barangay Fatima, Hinabangan, Samar on February 5, 2018 at 10
o’ clock in the morning.
The activation of this
unit is purposely to prevent the spill-over of hostilities in the
aftermath of Marawi crisis, destroy the CPP-NPA Terrorists (CNTs)
the soonest possible time and assist the government agencies in
addressing illegal drugs and Private Armed Groups (PAGs).
“Bantay Kapayapaan”
Battalion is headed by Lt. Col. Hilarion G. Palma composed of brave
and proficient Officers and Enlisted Personnel that will augment the
Infantry units in Eastern Visayas.
In his message, Maj. Gen.
Farnacio said, “I have every ounce of my confidence and high
expectation of your capability as a unit to accomplish your mission.
For one, most of you are seasoned officers and soldiers who have
already accumulated trainings, experience and operational
backgrounds of fighting our enemy in this rugged terrain of Samar
and Leyte.”
“Like any other battalion,
I know that you would form your own culture and identity as a unit.
I challenge you therefore to go beyond the brand, and instead strive
to create the prestige of a unit that is known for its performance
excellence, empowerment, commitment and accomplishments,” Farnacio
added.