93rd Infantry (Bantay Kapayapaan) Battalion
8ID chief MGen. Raul M. Farnacio AFP, hand-over the unit symbol to LtCol. Hilarion G. Palma INF (GSC) PA, during the activation of the 93rd Infantry (Bantay Kapayapaan) Battalion, Philippine Army at 8th Battalion Retraining Facilities (8BRF) at Camp Eugenio Daza, Brgy Fatima, Hinabangan, Samar on February 5, 2018.

8ID activates new battalion to defeat CPP-NPA terrorists in Eastern Visayas

By DPAO, 8ID PA
February 6, 2018

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division, Philippine Army activated the 93rd Infantry (Bantay Kapayapaan) Battalion with Maj. Gen. Raul M. Farnacio AFP, Commander, 8ID as the keynote speaker at 8th Battalion Retraining Facilities (8BRF), Camp Eugenio Daza, Barangay Fatima, Hinabangan, Samar on February 5, 2018 at 10 o’ clock in the morning.

The activation of this unit is purposely to prevent the spill-over of hostilities in the aftermath of Marawi crisis, destroy the CPP-NPA Terrorists (CNTs) the soonest possible time and assist the government agencies in addressing illegal drugs and Private Armed Groups (PAGs).

“Bantay Kapayapaan” Battalion is headed by Lt. Col. Hilarion G. Palma composed of brave and proficient Officers and Enlisted Personnel that will augment the Infantry units in Eastern Visayas.

In his message, Maj. Gen. Farnacio said, “I have every ounce of my confidence and high expectation of your capability as a unit to accomplish your mission. For one, most of you are seasoned officers and soldiers who have already accumulated trainings, experience and operational backgrounds of fighting our enemy in this rugged terrain of Samar and Leyte.”

“Like any other battalion, I know that you would form your own culture and identity as a unit. I challenge you therefore to go beyond the brand, and instead strive to create the prestige of a unit that is known for its performance excellence, empowerment, commitment and accomplishments,” Farnacio added.

 

 