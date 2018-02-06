New DPWH Samar I
office building near completion
By
JASON DELOS ANGELES
February 6, 2018
CALBAYOG CITY –
DWPH Samar First Engineering District Office fast tracks the ongoing
construction of a (2) two storey DPWH Engineering Office Building,
located at Brgy. San Policarpo, Calbayog City inside SFDEO compound.
This project is
implemented by SFDEO and is under contract with ADB Dynamic Builders
and Supply JV NORSAM Builders and Construction Supply with a total
appropriation of P30 million sourced out from the GAA Fund.
It is in accordance with
Department Order No. 81, series of 2012 which provides guidelines
for a new uniform design that will easily identify DPWH buildings.
The plan maximizes the use of the lot area providing ample parking
spaces for both employees and visitors as well as meeting the
necessary office space requirements.
“The new building is in
line with the district’s policy to continuously improve the delivery
of our services. Through the new design, we are able to achieve
complete organization, cleanliness and standardization which will
relate to the improved productivity of our employees, thus resulting
to a higher quality of work which will greatly benefit our
stakeholders,” said Assistant District Engineer Denis Cagomoc.