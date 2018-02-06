The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

Follow samarnews on Twitter
 
 
more news...

DPWH Samar I to uphold integrity in 2018 project implementation

Talking about hell

128 newly enlisted privates take their oath to serve Eastern Visayas

Groups challenge Duterte’s sincerity in vow to make free tertiary education accessible to Lumad youth

Rights groups mount dance protest vs. Cha-Cha

DE Adongay supports NIA’s project implementations and speedy recovery of damaged irrigations caused by typhoons Urduja and Agaton

DTI distributes livelihood packages, extends 0%-interest microfinance loans to Marawi IDPs

Eastern Visayas registers 95.6 percent employment rate in 2017

 
 

 

 

 

 
 

New DPWH Samar I office building near completion

By JASON DELOS ANGELES
February 6, 2018

CALBAYOG CITY – DWPH Samar First Engineering District Office fast tracks the ongoing construction of a (2) two storey DPWH Engineering Office Building, located at Brgy. San Policarpo, Calbayog City inside SFDEO compound.

This project is implemented by SFDEO and is under contract with ADB Dynamic Builders and Supply JV NORSAM Builders and Construction Supply with a total appropriation of P30 million sourced out from the GAA Fund.

It is in accordance with Department Order No. 81, series of 2012 which provides guidelines for a new uniform design that will easily identify DPWH buildings. The plan maximizes the use of the lot area providing ample parking spaces for both employees and visitors as well as meeting the necessary office space requirements.

“The new building is in line with the district’s policy to continuously improve the delivery of our services. Through the new design, we are able to achieve complete organization, cleanliness and standardization which will relate to the improved productivity of our employees, thus resulting to a higher quality of work which will greatly benefit our stakeholders,” said Assistant District Engineer Denis Cagomoc.

 

 