New DPWH Samar I office building near completion

By JASON DELOS ANGELES

February 6, 2018

CALBAYOG CITY – DWPH Samar First Engineering District Office fast tracks the ongoing construction of a (2) two storey DPWH Engineering Office Building, located at Brgy. San Policarpo, Calbayog City inside SFDEO compound.

This project is implemented by SFDEO and is under contract with ADB Dynamic Builders and Supply JV NORSAM Builders and Construction Supply with a total appropriation of P30 million sourced out from the GAA Fund.

It is in accordance with Department Order No. 81, series of 2012 which provides guidelines for a new uniform design that will easily identify DPWH buildings. The plan maximizes the use of the lot area providing ample parking spaces for both employees and visitors as well as meeting the necessary office space requirements.