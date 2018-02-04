Talking about
hell
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
February 4, 2018
HELL, of course, is one of
the eternal last things, together with death, judgment and heaven,
which we are encouraged to consider every so often, if only to
derive some appropriate resolutions as to how we ought to live our
life here in this world.
The considerations of the
so-called last things would give us a global picture of things that
should guide us better in our choices and decisions. Let’s hope that
we understand this point well and take it to heart and to practice.
With respect to hell,
however, we have to understand that it truly exists in spite of all
the goodness and mercy of God. It is the place, or better said, the
eternal state of those who are all-out against God, their opposition
to God not only incidental but formal.
But we need to talk about
hell with great delicacy. It is not meant to scare us, to bully us
to behave properly, although some fear would be good for us. But it
should be a fear that is out of love of God, not simply because of
the punishment. We should be driven by filial fear, not servile
fear.
God must have thought of
hell when he decided to create. And that’s simply because there is
nothing that exists that was not thought of by God from all
eternity. Otherwise, God would not be God. Just the same, God
decided to create in spite of that possibility because he also knows
that good will in the end triumph. God, in his own wisdom and ways,
will always have the last word.
Hell came to be because of
some angels who chose to be by themselves instead of being with God.
Being pure spirits, their choice is instantaneous and has eternal
effects. When they are good by choosing God, they would really be
good always. And when they are bad by rejecting God, they would
really be very bad always. There’s no state of in-between in them.
They are either very good or very bad.
With us, since we are body
and soul, our choices are always conditioned by many factors. In
fact, as long as we live, our final choice, either to be with God or
to be by ourselves simply, is always a work in progress.
The choices that we make
in life should always be viewed in this context of being
conditioned. That’s why even if we make a bad or sinful choice,
there is still hope because we can still correct it. And we should
not forget the all-powerful and abiding mercy of God. Remember St.
Paul saying, “Where sin has abounded, God’s mercy has abounded even
more.” (Rom 5,20)
Besides, we really cannot
deny the fact that our proneness to sin is such that it will need
only God’s grace to combat it. We do our part, but we know our
efforts would not be enough. St. Paul dramatized this when he said:
“I delight in the law of
God, in my inmost self, but I see in my members another law at war
with the law of my mind and making me captive to the law of sin
which dwells in my members. Wretched man that I am! Who will deliver
me from this body of death? Thanks be to God through Jesus Christ
our Lord!” (Rom 7,22-25)
Before God, we are like
little children who try to behave well but who cannot avoid bumbling
down. The consideration of hell is not meant simply to scare us, but
to encourage us to go always to God.